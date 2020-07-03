50 Cent Calls Out DJ Clue For Jealous Reason He’s Not Playing Pop Smoke’s New Song — See Instagram Jab

50 Cent blasted DJ Clue, claiming that the legendary New York City producer is not playing the late Pop Smoke’s new song because ‘he’s in his feelings’!

50 Cent, 44, is back at it with drama on Instagram, and this time it’s with the one and only DJ Clue, 45. The rapper — born Curtis Jackson — called out the New York City DJ for allegedly not playing the late Pop Smoke‘s new song (which he’s featured on) for a pretty reason. “This fool @djclue got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first,” 50 began his expletive-filled rant, posted on Friday, July 3. “F— YOU CLUE, you don’t mean s—!” he added.

50 has a close connection to Pop Smoke’s latest project, as he worked closely with the rising star in a mentor capacity. Following a fatal February shooting that claimed Smoke’s life at just 20 years old, 50 set out to ensure that the rapper’s debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon would be posthumously released on July 3. Historically, DJ Clue — née Ernesto Shaw — has often been the “first” receive and debut new hip-hop songs on his popular Power 105.1 show Desert Storm Radio.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ rapper went on to praise fellow DJ Funk Flex, 51 — a longtime nemesis of DJ Clue, who had the honor of premiering Pop Smoke’s song “The Woo” feat. 50 & Roddy Rich on July 2. “@funkflex been kicking your a– up and down the street for years you little r—–,” he went on, naming Flex, who hosts a competing radio show to Clue on NYC’s Hot 97. 50. He wrapped up the rant with some reminders for Clue about his own success, clearly proving there’s no love lost between the duo. “I done sold 30 million records you think i give a f— if you play my music is you stupid, is you dumb n—-? I think you should get punched in the face, i don’t know why, but i’m almost sure yo a– getting punched in the face. Nothing crazy just a lower case L You know the vibes n—-,” he wrote.

Clue has seemingly attempted to deny 50’s claims with several Instagram posts of his own promoting Pop Smoke’s new album. “We Repping For My Guy @Realpopsmoke All Day On @Power1051 . Including 9pm When I’m Playing The Entire Album. Tune In Power1051Fm.Com or Download The @IheartRadio App & Stream It Live P.S.: We Didn’t Wake Up This Morning & Plan This,” he wrote on July 3. Hours later, he wrote “We Planned This @RealPopSmoke @Power1051 Takeover 2 Weeks Ago..Hope Ya’ll Enjoy It..You’ll Be Hearing Pop Smoke All Day With Us..Tune In.”

Funk Flex — who’s also been known to feud with Drake — also promoted the posthumous release on his Instagram page. “FunkFlex on the set! I got those cars rocking! Pow! New @realpopsmoke x @50cent x @roddyricch !!!!! We rolling !!!! Summer starts now!!!!” he captioned a video of 50 Cent jamming to the new song.