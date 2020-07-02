Jennifer Lopez Is Glam In Gucci Suit Heading On A Trip With Alex Rodriguez & Twins Max & Emme, 12

Jennifer Lopez is on the move for the Fourth of July holiday, and looking ever so stylish while boarding a private plane. She was joined by her kids and fiance Alex Rodriguez, along with several furry friends.

Talking about traveling in style. While Jennifer Lopez getting on a private jet certainly fits that description, we’re talking about what she wore on her July 2 flight out of L.A.’s Van Nuys Airport. While JLo’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme looked comfy in grey sweats, the 50-year-old entertainer wore one of her best outfits of 2020. Jennifer donned a $4,500 white Gucci suit, featuring a longer bomber jacket with black and light pink faint stripes and a matching mini-skirt. A tight-black t-shirt underneath helped show off Jen’s trim and toned waist.

JLo carried a black Chanel “Coco Handle” tote that she paired with knee-high white platform boots with a five inch heel. Wherever she is heading for the long Fourth of July weekend, she is going to arrive looking like the best dressed person at her destination. And if this is only a travel outfit for Jen, it is the most fashionable transit attire we’ve ever seen.

Jen’s fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, looked more appropriately dressed for kicking back on a plane. He could be seen in a white Adidas golf shirt with grey horizontal stripes across the chest, casual black slacks and white tennis shoes. The former New York Yankees slugger was also in charge of one very important passenger — the couple’s golden labrador retriever Lady.

In a video that Alex shared to his Instagram, he picked up the gorgeous pooch from the back of the couple’s SUV and carried her aboard the plane. The pup’s eyes appeared a little scared, as she looked so precious with a blue bandana tied around her neck. Alex captioned the video, “One of our passengers was a lil afraid to fly…” as he held the doggie in his strong arms, putting Lady gently down once he was aboard the jet.

Lady wasn’t the only pooch aboard the flight, as Max’s new Goldendoodle was also heading on vacation with the family. The pre-teen was seen holding the pup in his arms as he boarded the plane. Jennifer and ex-husband Mark Anthony‘s son got the puppy on June 12, and A-Rod went on social media asking for input about the name. He wrote that, “We are having a family debate and would love your help. It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle???” Jen asked the same question to her fans, and with the holiday coming up, Yankee seems to be the more timely. And likely Alex’s choice since the pooch would be named after his longtime MLB team.