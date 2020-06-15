Max Muñiz is now a dog dad! However, we couldn’t help but think of another dad — Marc Anthony — after watching Jennifer Lopez’s son’s play date with his new golden doodle.

Like father, like son! Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old son, Max Muñiz, was Marc Anthony’s literal twin in a sweet video that JLo uploaded to her Instagram page on June 12. However, Max was playing with his own son: an adorable golden doodle puppy who is now taking name suggestions.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial [the puppy’s Instagram account],” JLo captioned the adorable clip of Max’s play date with his new dog. JLo continued, “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! [sparkle emoji] What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”

It was a unanimous decision among JLo’s Instagram followers: Max’s dog should be named “Yankee,” in honor of the New York Yankees team that JLo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, played for. However, before ARod came along, JLo was married to Max’s dad (Marc) between 2004-2011 — the divorce was finalized in 2014. In addition to Max, JLo and Marc share a 12-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Max may only be 12 years old, but he was actually the one who inspired JLo to use her immense platform to shed light on the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd’s death. After JLo and ARod marched alongside protesters in Los Angeles on June 7, Jlo revealed on Instagram, “Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.”

“I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?,” she continued. Thus, Max and Emme happily helped their mom make a sign! She also made sure to educate her twins on what the protesters are fighting for. “We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does,” JLo added. “That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all.” With this said, it’s clear that Max is mature enough to take care of a dog.