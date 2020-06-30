‘PLL’ Star Shay Mitchell Reveals What She Thinks Emily Is Doing Today & Whether She’d Do A Revival

It’s only been three years since ‘Pretty Little Liars’ aired its final episode, but fans are already clamoring for a revival of the series. Fortunately for them, Shay Mitchell seems interested.

When Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) was married to Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), and they were raising twin daughters together — after Alison became artificially inseminated by Archer… with Emily’s eggs. However, the show’s spinoff, The Perfectionists, later revealed that their relationship had ended. Apparently, Emily served Alison with divorce papers and chose to raise Lily and Grace alone. She remained in Rosewood, while Alison pursued another life (and another show) in Beacon Heights, Oregon.

Sadly, The Perfectionists was cancelled in Sept. 2019 after just one season, so we didn’t hear much more about Emily after that, but when HollywoodLife spoke to Shay, 33, EXCLUSIVELY on June 26, she told us where she thinks Emily would be today. “I think she would be one of the best coaches, maybe training all these young incredible swimmers to the Olympics perhaps…,” she said, while promoting her new partnership with Safeguard.

She then continued, “[Or maybe she’s] on the Vineyard in Italy… (LAUGHTER) That is my imagination or where I would like to [film] if we were ever to [revive the show]. But I hope all the girls would be happy and they finally deserve it after many years of what they have been through.”

And yes, she really talked about doing a revival of the series! When we asked her — point blank — whether or not she’d ever be interested in doing one, she told us, “I would definitely not say NO!”

Shay, who gave birth to her first child in Oct. 2019, starred on Pretty Little Liars between 2010 and 2017, when the show concluded after seven seasons. The cast recently discussed the possibility of doing a revival of the series, during a virtual reunion amid quarantine, but at this time, nothing’s confirmed to be in the works.