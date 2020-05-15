‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reunion: Marlene King Reveals If Spoby’s Still Together, Cast Teases Potential Reboot

The ‘PLL’ cast reunited for the first time in three years, and dished about everything from a potential movie, Spencer & Toby’s current status & who the ‘filthiest’ on-set was!

It’s been three years since we left Rosewood, but fans have been wondering if their beloved Spencer and Toby — played by cast members Troain Bellisario and Keegan Allen — are still a couple! “They’re totally together. They’re end game, they’re together,” Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King revealed on the shows’ virtual reunion, held Friday, May 15. “Spencer definitely is practicing law, and Toby is building little mini houses for homeless vets. So they’re rocking it. They probably have kids already,” she continued.

“I had to give Keegan Allen a lap dance when he was in a wheelchair,” Troain quipped in another clip from the reunion, referencing a scene when Keegan’s Toby had broken his leg in a car accident. Sadly, Keegan was unable to join the reunion due to his current location and lack of wifi. Although the characters didn’t appear on spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, they got a brief mention by Janel Parrish‘s Mona who learned the rekindled couple had surprisingly eloped!

The virtual event, which was a Feeding America fundraiser hosted by Cast4Good, brought together cast members Troain and Janel, along with Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, and Tyler Blackburn for the first in years. Although the popular Freeform series went off the air in 2017, fans have been begging for a bonus episode or movie — which doesn’t seem off the table. “People always ask, ‘When are you going back to do Pretty Little Liars? We’ve done done for three years but they love it that much,” Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery, said.

SPENCER IS PRACTICING LAW AND TOBY IS BUILDING HOUSES THEYRE ENDGAME RJWJRKWKEKE pic.twitter.com/c2301dalfP — nats mourning frank delfino (@daisyswidow) May 15, 2020

“I always get asked about when we’re doing a movie. People always think we’re doing a movie, I think we just need to do it,” the Katy Keene star went on, adding that it’s been “fun trying new things” since PLL — which went for seven seasons — ended.

ESTOY GRITANDO#PLLReunion pic.twitter.com/HznlNUTJvB — ●Morrissey● (@Fxcundomartxn) May 15, 2020

The reunion was full of good memories and laughs, including when moderator Damian Holbrook asked who the “filthiest” cast member was on the Warner Bros. set. In unison, Ian, Sasha, and Shay quickly pointed to Ashley Benson, with Ian hilariously adding, “you didn’t shower!” Despite the lack of hygiene, Tyler Blackburn — who played Ashley’s love interest Caleb — didn’t seem to mind. “I’m obviously a ‘Haleb’ shipper as they say,” he joked, using the moniker for Hanna and Caleb’s on-screen romance.