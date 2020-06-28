Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Far-Right Rally & Gets Crowd To Sing Racist Song

Funnyman Sacha Baron Cohen is back to his hilarious antics! The comedian attended a far-right militia event and tricked the crowd into singing a racist song about the ‘Wuhan flu’.

Sacha Baron Cohen, 48, crashed an ultra-right conservative rally and tricked attendees into singing along to a racist song about the “Wuhan flu”. The Borat star disguised himself as a country singer and infiltrated the “March for Our Rights 3” rally in downtown Olympia, Washington. Event organizers revealed the actor had posed as someone who wanted to sponsor the rally, and enlisted his own security who then blocked organizers from pulling him off the stage once he began performing.

“He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting s**t,” local City Councilman James Blair wrote on Facebook. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator.” The far-right militia group, Washington Three Percenters, who have previously organized gun rallies, were the group behind the event. Their name stems from “the dubious historical claim that only 3 percent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence.”

Dressed in overalls and disguised in a fake beard, the actor convinced festival-goers to sing about injecting Barack Obama with the coronavirus and killing journalists. Footage from an eight-minute-long video shows attendees singing along to Sacha’s lyrics which included lines like, “chop them up like the Saudis do” — a reference to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

He also sang about former U.S. President Barack Obama, before declaring he should be infected with the “Wuhan flu”, echoing Donald Trump‘s racist sentiments when he referred to the virus as the “China virus” and “Kung flu”. Sacha also sung about how coronavirus is a “hoax” and dragged US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization into his song. “WHO what we gotta do? Inject them with the Wuhan Flu.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has pulled a massive stunt. His satirical series Who Is America targeted politicians, tastemakers and cultural phenoms without them knowing. He even tricked Sarah Palin into a fake interview under the guise of honoring veterans.