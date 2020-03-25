Awkwafina Claps Back At ‘Cruelty’ Against Asians As Trump Continues To Call Corona ‘Chinese Virus’

Awkwafina is devastated by the ‘cruelty’ that Donald Trump’s insistence on using the term ‘Chinese Virus’ has unleashed upon Asian Americans. The actress called him out in a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

Awkwafina is the latest celebrity to come forward and condemn the appalling term “Chinese Virus.” The Oceans 8 actress, 31, took to Instagram on March 24 to tell her fans that she was in quarantine after traveling and working outside the United States. Posting a photo of herself wearing a face mask, Awkwafina wrote a passionate and lengthy statement about the “cruelty” she’s seen as a result of such racist rhetoric. “Have been away working for the past few months in all of this devastation, and wanted to make double sure I was okay to travel before coming back home to the US,” The Farewell star wrote. “Haven’t said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it.

“I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions,” she continued. “I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result. I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm. Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this bats**t crazy time — I will be locking myself up for the next two weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all ❤️❤️❤️”.

While she did not mention it specifically, Awkwafina is referring to the influx of hate crimes and attacks on Asian-Americans after President Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, as the “Chinese Virus.” Despite repeated pleas from the public that usage of the term is dangerous and irresponsible, the president has doubled, tripled down. His argument is that the virus originated in Wuhan, China. Never mind the fact that seven percent of all COVID-19 cases are now localized in New York state.

Awkwafina is joined by a bevy of celebrities who have also called out Trump for using “Chinese Virus.” Karrueche Tran, 31, was enraged by the term, which she said instills “fear and hate” into the public. “Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes!” she wrote on Instagram. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, 22, didn’t mention the president by name, but her message to him on Twitter was loud and clear: “You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”