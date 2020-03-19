Karrueche Tran Goes Off On Trump For ‘Chinese Virus’ Comments: ‘Stop Instilling Fear & Hate’

Karrueche Tran won’t let Donald Trump get away with referring to COVID-19 as ‘the Chinese Virus’. She pleaded with the president on Instagram to stop ‘the hate’ that’s getting Asian-Americans attacked.

With an Instagram post captioned, “PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF HUMANITY,” Karrueche Tran becomes the next celebrity to condemn President Donald Trump for his use of the offensive term “Chinese Virus.” The Claws actress, 31, called out the president with a passionate plea, urging him to stop endangering Asian people by using his “xenophobic” nickname for the novel coronavirus: “Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt (I know y’all seen the video of the older Asian man). The coronavirus is not ‘the Chinese Virus’! Let’s stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!”

Trump has doubled tripled down on his racist rhetoric, claiming that it’s okay to call COVID-19 “Chinese Virus” because the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China. Despite pleas from the public to stop using the term, he continues to do so in his televised press conferences, arguing that the 1918 influenza pandemic was called the Spanish Flu; the first cases of the illness, which infected 500 million and killed 50 million worldwide, were reported in Kansas. Other celebrities have criticized the president for the COVID-19 misnomer, arguing, like Karrueche, that the usage is leading to discrimination and attacks on Asian people.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor, who is of Vietnamese descent like Karrueche, wrote a letter on Twitter to those using the president’s favorite term. “You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community,” Lana, 22, wrote. “You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Katie Leung, best known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, put her thoughts on the matter a little more bluntly while replying to one of Trump’s tweets: “Kiss my chinese a– you absolute racist gobshite.” Gobshite, by the way, is Irish slang for “a stupid, foolish, or incompetent person.”