We aren’t the only ones obsessed with TikTok right now — actor Amandla Stenberg just revealed they shaved their eyebrows after seeing a beauty hack on the app.

Amandla Stenberg is taking TikTok beauty hacks to heart! The 21-year-old Hunger Games actress is so invested in the app that they shaved off their eyebrows. “I just did that thing that everyone’s doing now where I shaved off the ends of my eyebrows because of a goddamn TikTok,” The Hate U Give star said during a Vogue beauty secrets video posted on June 24. “So I have a different eyebrow shape than usual, but honestly I’m loving it. Absolutely loving it.”

The viral trend, which has taken off on the app used predominantly by Gen Z-ers, is called the Fox Eye Challenge. It involves shaving the ends of your brows to achieve a lifted look, and resemble the straighter-style brows rocked by models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. However, it seems Amandla isn’t the only person hopping on board the bandwagon: the #FoxEyeChallenge hashtag on TikTok has more than 12 million views!

The actor also divulged some more of her beauty secrets and talked about the rest of her brow routine. She uses a tinted gel to brush her eyebrow hairs up, and said she loves the Sunnies Face Lifebrow Grooming Gel because it’s “really fine and specific.” She also uses her fingers to smear a little bit onto the arches of her brows and then, using a hairbrush, brushes them up to look like she just stepped off the runway.