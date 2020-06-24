‘RHOBH’ Preview: Erika Jayne Goes Off On Denise Richards’ Husband — ‘Come See About Me’

In a new preview for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, Erika Jayne goes after Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers, who has been stirring drama this season.

Denise Richards‘ husband, Aaron Phypers has been in hot water on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the show’s latest preview is no exception. Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on June 24 to share a new trailer, which was filled with plenty of drama. “#RHOBH returns in 2 WEEKS on @BravoTV! And it will be worth the wait #ComeSeeAboutMe,” she captioned the post.

When the reality show returns on July 8, things will be picking up where they left off, after Denise and Aaron exited Kyle Richards‘ party abruptly, and he shockingly threatened to crush his wife’s hand. In the new clip, Erika Jayne, 48, totally goes off on him. “Do you really want to go there?” Aaron asks her, to which she replies, “come see about me”. In a confessional interview, Erika also quips, “We don’t need your opinion Aaron.”

Erika took to Twitter during the June 3 ep of the Bravo reality series, when Aaron threatened to “crush [Denise’] f***ing hand.” As the tense moment aired, she tweeted, “Wait! What did he just say??” The comment came about when the couple left Kyle‘s party after the ladies went off on Denise for “mom-shaming” them.

While storming out, Denise told Aaron not to say anything because they were still “on camera”, but he didn’t care. He kept trying to clap back at Kyle and Dorit Kemsley, who were both chasing them and trying to get them to come back to the party. But when he did, Denise told him to stop. And then, under his breath, he told her, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it.” Big yikes.

The heated moment came after Denise showed up to Kyle’s backyard party, which kids were invited to, without her children. The mom-of-three told co-star Garcelle Beauvais that it was because of all the “threesome” talk that went down amongst the ladies at her own party, so she no longer wanted to bring her kids around the ladies. Garcelle said it was Denise’s right to feel that way, but Kyle felt “mom-shamed”. And she certainly let Denise know it.