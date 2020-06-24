Kim Kardashian transformed into a cosmopolitan cowgirl by combining a ’90s-esque beauty look with western pants.

Kim Kardashian, 39, may have recently left Wyoming, but it looks like she took a little piece of the wild west with her. On June 24, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared Instagram photos of herself rocking a pair of cream leather pants lined with fringe and crocodile texture boots in a matching neutral color. An urban cowgirl!

For extra modern touches, Kim tucked a spotted halter top into her pants, added large gold hoop earrings, and styled her hair into a loose bun save for two face-framing hair pieces. Kim looked like a ’90s off-duty model in the middle of the Rocky Mountains!

It also appears that North West’s birthday trip has inspired Kim’s style. On June 15, Kim celebrated her eldest daughter’s seventh birthday at Kanye West’s Wyoming ranch with the rest of the entourage, including Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and the KarJenner kids. The family is now back in Los Angeles.

Nikita Dragun also took notice of Kim’s cowgirl theme! “Wild wild west,” the fellow makeup mogul commented underneath Kim’s latest post, and family friend Fai Khadra left fireworks emojis. Khloe Kardashian even hyped up her sister in the comments section: “Well damn.” The Instagram account for Kim’s cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, also wrote “So gorgeous.” This is because Kim was also wearing products from her brand, which gave the entrepreneur the perfect nude lip and smoky brown eyes!

Kim’s shoutout to KKW Beauty also reminds us of the beauty products that her husband, Kanye, will soon be introducing to the world. The music artist caught fans by surprise after filing for a “Yeezy” trademark for beauty, skincare and self-care essentials on June 2. Kim doesn’t mind the competition, though!

“Kim is completely supportive of Kanye expanding his Yeezy line and she’s always done everything and anything to be a supportive wife and help promote his fashion line in any way she can,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.