Exclusive
How The Kardashians Feel About Kanye West Launching A New, Competing Cosmetics & Skincare Line
Kanye West had ‘many discussions’ with his future competitors — Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — about expanding into the beauty business. A source reveals what exactly these talks have entailed.
The KarJenner ladies will have a new competitor in the cosmetics and beauty empire, one from their own family: Kanye West! They’re happily making room for the 43-year-old hip hop artist and entrepreneur, who filed for a “Yeezy” trademark that’ll cover beauty, skincare and self-care essentials on June 2. “As much as Kanye wants to do his own thing especially with his Yeezy brand, he has had many discussions mostly with [his wife] Kim [Kardashian] on how to run an entire empire…he has also had discussions with [niece-in-law] Kylie [Jenner] and [his mother-in-law] Kris and they are supporting him on all his ventures and will help him out if he requests it,” a source close to Kanye EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.
“As much as it is Kanye’s thing, everyone has his back as people should, they only care about his success and look forward to helping him if he wants it in any way,” our source adds. As for what was hashed out in these aforementioned “discussions,” our source reveals, ”On the business side of things, Kris, Kylie and Kim know exactly who to speak with and are helping Kanye get meetings that he might not realize to get in the first place. People are going to take a phone call from Kanye without question, but he needs to know who to call and who to contact. And the ladies know exactly who to talk with and get him to the right people, which is a major asset for Kanye moving forward.”
So, the makeup moguls are just steering Kanye in the right direction, although he needs no help in stirring up interest in this latest venture. “As you can imagine, people are also knocking down Kanye’s doors every day to work with him and he can get meetings that way as well and phone calls and all the above,” our source clarifies. “But to go to trusted business people his family has dealt with, it makes all the difference in the world and he is accepting it full force.”
This “support from everyone personally goes a long way,” our source tells us. “He needs constructive criticism but also knows he is a genius, so he trusts his instincts. So as of right now he is getting things off the ground with limited but important help from the women in the family.” Kim, who runs her own KKW Beauty empire, has especially been her husband’s hype woman in this new business move.
“Kim is completely supportive of Kanye expanding his Yeezy line and she’s always done everything and anything to be a supportive wife and help promote his fashion line in any way she can,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife (as you can see in our gallery above). “Whether that includes her and the other KarJenners wearing Yeezy apparel whenever they’re out running errands, to fashion shows, whatever that may be.” However, things will be “different” this time around, our second insider admits.
“With this expansion, it’s going to be different because they don’t want to confuse each other’s brands or have things overlap. Similarly with how Kim and Kylie have run things with their cosmetics lines, they don’t really promote each other’s brands and that’s sort of how it’s going to have to be with Kanye’s line,” our source explains. “Of course, Kim knows that Kanye is a natural entrepreneur and doesn’t really need her input anyways because he knows what he’s doing. She’s really excited to see him continue to grow his empire and she knows he’s going to crush whatever he puts his mind to.”
As for what sparked Kanye’s interest in the beauty world, our first insider tells us this: ”Kanye has been so successful with his Yeezy’s brand so far, he has also made a name for himself in so many ways in entertainment and his fashion shows, he wants to share his genius with the world in every avenue possible. Kanye is the ultimate creator and always wants people to keep guessing and always question him, he thrives in that environment and he will thrive with this venture as well.”