How The Kardashians Feel About Kanye West Launching A New, Competing Cosmetics & Skincare Line

Kanye West had ‘many discussions’ with his future competitors — Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — about expanding into the beauty business. A source reveals what exactly these talks have entailed.

Kylie [Jenner] and [his mother-in-law] Kris and they are supporting him on all his ventures and will help him out if he requests it,” a source close to Kanye EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The KarJenner ladies will have a new competitor in the cosmetics and beauty empire, one from their own family: Kanye West ! They’re happily making room for the 43-year-old hip hop artist and entrepreneur, who filed for a “Yeezy” trademark that’ll cover beauty, skincare and self-care essentials on June 2. “As much as Kanye wants to do his own thing especially with his Yeezy brand, he has had many discussions mostly with [his wife] Kim [Kardashian ] on how to run an entire empire…he has also had discussions with [niece-in-law]] and [his mother-in-law]and they are supporting him on all his ventures and will help him out if he requests it,” a source close to Kanye EXCLUSIVELY tells

“As much as it is Kanye’s thing, everyone has his back as people should, they only care about his success and look forward to helping him if he wants it in any way,” our source adds. As for what was hashed out in these aforementioned “discussions,” our source reveals, ”On the business side of things, Kris, Kylie and Kim know exactly who to speak with and are helping Kanye get meetings that he might not realize to get in the first place. People are going to take a phone call from Kanye without question, but he needs to know who to call and who to contact. And the ladies know exactly who to talk with and get him to the right people, which is a major asset for Kanye moving forward.”

So, the makeup moguls are just steering Kanye in the right direction, although he needs no help in stirring up interest in this latest venture. “As you can imagine, people are also knocking down Kanye’s doors every day to work with him and he can get meetings that way as well and phone calls and all the above,” our source clarifies. “But to go to trusted business people his family has dealt with, it makes all the difference in the world and he is accepting it full force.”