Congratulations are in order for Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie! The couple have revealed they eloped, and wed in a secret seaside ceremony.

Dennis Quaid, 65, and Laura Savoie, 27, are married! The couple tied the knot on June 2 in a surprise seaside wedding in Santa Barbara, after their original plans were foiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair got engaged last October, and were planning to wed in Hawaii in April followed by a reception in Nashville for their family and friends. However, the lovebirds opted to elope and only had their pastor as their witness, the told PEOPLE on June 24.

“Love just has a way of surprising you,” Dennis, who has previously been married three times, said. “It was beautiful.” The couple exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings, and Laura wore a white gown by Chosen By One Day which featured a low back. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” the Parent Trap actor said, who wore a grey Hugo Boss suit for the occasion.

Laura looked stunning, as she added a light veil on her loosely curled blonde locks and carried a bouquet of calla lilies and roses designed by S.R. Hogue & Co. florist. The phD student captured the actor’s heart when they met at a business event, and he romantically proposed to her in Hawaii just a few months later “It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous,” he told Extra about the proposal. “It was very much a surprise [for Laura]. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private.”

At the time of Dennis’ proposal, Laura was a student at Austin’s McCombs School of Business and studying to get her PhD. She previously dated another actor, Jeremy Piven while she was an undergrad at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, CA. Now, she’s officially a stepmom to Dennis’ three kids, including Jack Quaid, who he shares with ex-wife Meg Ryan, and twins Zoe and Thomas Quaid, who he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington. Congratulations to the newlyweds!