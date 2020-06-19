Exclusive Video
‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Dr. Ish Explains To Pumpkin Why Geno Has Control Over Mama June — Watch

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ special that features Dr. Ish breaking down Geno and Mama June’s toxic relationship to Pumpkin.

The June 19 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis will be a special that includes unseen footage from the season and interviews with Mama June Shannon. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon gears up to talk to her mother, but she asks Dr. Ish to explain it all to her. He reveals why Geno is able to control Mama June.

“The reason Geno [Doak] works for her is because Geno treats her in life the way she feels about herself inside,” Dr. Ish tells Pumpkin. “When she was heavier, she knew who she was… But now she went from not to hot. So now what does this mean?”

Mama June
Mama June with her daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Ish believes that June feels like she’s “got to be this whole other person, and she has no idea who that is. And then in walks Geno to help define that for her.” Things just went downhill from there.

“He’s got her dependent on him. So where she is, she’s thinking, I need to do everything I can to keep that,” Dr. Ish continues. “If all I’ve got to do to keep him is use some drugs with him? Okay. Cut my kids off? Okay. Geno shows up, he’s got her doing things that keep her in a mind state that makes her very easy to control.” At this stage, he’s got total control and access to Mama June.

Pumpkin sat down with her mother during the June 12 episode for the first time in 6 months. Mama June had confessed that, at one point, she was spending $2,500 a day on meth. June claimed she was 3 months sober and took a drug test. Eventually, Pumpkin asked Mama June to go to rehab. Mama June refused. Mama June agreed to outpatient rehab, and Pumpkin even drove her to her first session. Mama June promised that she and Geno were both clean. “Nobody knows what the real story is,” Mama June told producers. The Mama June: Family Crisis season finale will air June 26 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.