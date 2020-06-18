‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser: Rip & Beth’s Romance Is A Focal Point Of Season 3: They’re A ‘Perfect Match’

‘Yellowstone’ returns for its third season on June 21. HL spoke with Cole Hauser about the future of Rip and Beth, how season 3 is different from past seasons, and more.

The show of the summer is back. Yellowstone season 2 upped the stakes to a whole new level for John Dutton, his family, and those on the ranch. Season 3 will pick up in the fallout of the emotional and gripping season 2 finale that included the rescue of Tate Dutton and John handing over Lee’s house to Rip Wheeler, giving him a permanent and rightful place in the Dutton family.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Cole Hauser about what lies ahead for Rip in season 3. It’s time to rejoice, Rip and Beth fans, because they will be starting their “new life together” in the third season. Rip and Beth have always had an undeniable connection, and now they’re getting a chance to finally be together. “It’s up and down, but it’s what Rip and Beth are,” Cole told HollywoodLife. “That’s what makes them interesting. I’ve loved working with Kelly [Reilly]. She’s just a spectacular actress and a wonderful person. In season 3, we get to do some really good work together.”

Rip and Beth’s love and respect for one another has grown over the years, ever since they were kids. Rip would do anything for Beth and vice versa. When Beth was being attacked by men hired by Malcolm Beck, Rip didn’t hesitate to try and save her, even if it meant getting shot in the process. For Cole, Rip and Beth are “absolutely” meant to be together.

“I would say that they didn’t know that for a very long time,” Cole said. “Maybe Rip thought that more than Beth did, but as they grew up into young adults and into their later years, I think they became a perfect match. They’re a powerful couple.”

Meanwhile, Rip and Kayce’s relationship hasn’t always been solid. They haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on things. Tensions boiled over as Kayce’s role on the ranch grew in season 2. At the end of the day, they always want what’s best for the ranch, and the respect between them grew over the course of the second season.

“They have had this roller-coaster relationship since Rip was in his teens,” Cole continued. “Taylor [Sheridan] and Luke [Grimes] and I have talked about it. It’s kind of big brother-little brother. Even though Lee, who passed away in the first season, was kind of a mediator between the two of us, his death created a kind of void on the ranch. I think Rip thought he was going to take that position on the ranch. I think it took a little while, which Taylor did a really good job with letting us as characters really get to know each other again and fight each other and fight again. In season 3 we put a lot of stuff behind us, and we’re working together to make sure that not only do we have the safety of the ranch, but the safety of the family as well.”

When it comes to Yellowstone, the Duttons have to face new enemies constantly, but this season doesn’t entirely revolve around one Dutton foe. “There’s always some formidable adversary that they have to smoke out or figure out, and that happens again this year. This year is a little different, though,” Cole revealed. “There is a lot of Beth and Rip’s romance. Just from reading some stuff from audience members, I know that they’re very excited about that. We were very excited about doing it. Kelly and I think there’s a lot of focus on that this year and getting to know us a little bit more and how our hearts are connected.” Yellowstone will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.