Kayce and Monica’s breakup hasn’t been easy for either of them. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kayce tries to talk to his estranged wife about what she wants from him.

“I don’t know how to do this, Monica,” an emotional Kayce (Luke Grimes) says in our EXCLUSIVE Yellowstone preview. “I don’t know how to not be with you or not talk to you. You’re my wife. You’re my best friend. You’re my only friend.” Monica (Kelsey Asbille) looks at Kayce with tears in her eyes and says, “You’re mine too, Casey. But something had to change, and instead of changing, you’re working for your father.”

Kayce notes that Monica told him to leave. “Yeah, everyone keeps telling you to leave and you keep you doing it,” Monica claps back. “What you’re supposed to do is fight for the life that you want.” They begin to fight and Kayce says, “That’s not what you asked me to do.”

Tate comes into the room and yells at his parents to “stop it.” Kayce doesn’t want to fight with Monica in front of their son. “You asked me to leave, Mon. You wanted something different, you should have asked for something different,” a defeated Kayce tells Monica before walking out of the room. Monica is left looking more conflicted than ever about their relationship.

The show, which currently ranks as the #1 summer series on cable, also stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, and Neal McDonough. Yellowstone season 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network. The hit series has already been renewed for a 10-episode third season.