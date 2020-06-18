Kristen Wiig & Avi Rothman‘s Twins’ 1st Pic: Couple Takes Newborns On Walk After Birth By Surrogate

How adorable! Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman were spotted taking their sweet babies — rocking the cutest matching bucket hats — out for a stroll in Los Angeles.

Kristen Wiig, 46, and fiancé Avi Rothman, 42, are already loving parenthood! The engaged duo were spotted stepping out for fresh air with their newborn twins on Wednesday, June 17, marking the babies first public sighting. The twins — whose names have yet to be confirmed — were each strapped into gray Ergo-brand baby carriers for the stroll and looked so cute in their matching bucket hats! One rocked a blue one with a bunny print, while the other sported a green one with alligators.

The babies were each barefoot as they enjoyed the outing with mom and dad, taking in the balmy 72 degree Los Angeles weather. At point, Kristen stopped to tend to the baby strapped to Avi, protectively adjusting their blue bunny hat and adorably looking at the child. Avi also appeared to have the family’s dog in tow, holding onto the leash with his left hand — talk about having your hands full! The Franklin & Bash actor was low key for the outing, sporting a casual gray t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers as he strolled alongside Kristen, accessorizing with sunglasses and a green cap.

The former Saturday Night Live star echoed her fiancé’s laid back attire, rocking a red sweatshirt, sneakers and ripped pair of jean shorts. Kristen kept her face hidden under a straw hat, adding gold bracelets on her left wrist and a fun leopard printed sock. Both Kristen and Avi — who began dating in 2016 and were reportedly got engaged in August 2016 — are first time parents.

The family outing comes just hours after news broke that Kristen and Avi welcomed their twins via surrogate earlier this year. Speculation began swirling that Kristen could be expanding her family after she hosted the Saturday Night Live finale on May 9. During a Mother’s Day sketch, the Bridesmaids star said, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom [Laurie Johnston] the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself. Things like breastfeeding.”