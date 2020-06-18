‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Finale Preview: Egypt Admits She’s ‘Hurt’ Over Tee Tee’s Surprise Engagement News

Shawn Rogers pops the question to Tee Tee Francis in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ season 5 finale. Egypt Criss watches it go down and is surprised she didn’t know about this until now.

Shawn Rogers shows up to the soundstage while Tee Tee Francis is working, and he has a very important question to ask her. “Literally, I’m so confused when I see Shawn walking towards me,” Tee Tee says in this EXCLUSIVE clip of the June 18 Growing Up Hip Hop finale, which airs at 9 p.m. on WE tv. He said he was going to Verizon.

“You’re doing such an amazing job carrying our child. You’re my superhero,” Shawn sweetly tells Tee Tee. She starts to tear up. “I know this isn’t exactly how we planned it, but I knew since the day I laid eyes on your that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you,” he continues.

All Tee Tee can say is, “No way.” In her confessional, she admits that she told herself to stop making eye contact with Sammattick, who was watching this proposal with the rest of the cast. She says it was “so weird.”

Shawn pulls out a gorgeous engagement ring. Egypt Criss watches the proposal go down and is shocked that she didn’t know about this. “I’m not in the loop with anything,” Egypt says. “I’m the last person to figure it out, and it hurts a little bit.” Shawn asks Tee Tee to marry him, and she takes a moment to collect herself. “I’m looking at tee Tee’s face, and she doesn’t seem like she’s entirely the most excited person right now and I don’t know what’s going on. I just hope that she is happy,” Egypt adds.

HollywoodLife was first to break the news of Tee Tee and Shawn’s engagement back in March 2020. The couple welcomed their baby boy Laith on June 7.

The synopsis for the season 5 finale reads: “JoJo and Twist’s fight rages on and bursts into flames. Sam and Egypt threaten Tee Tee’s life-changing moment. Angela hits Bow with the burning question about their relationship until Bow spills that he has a secret surprise.”