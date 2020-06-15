‘Growing Up Hip Hop’s Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Francis Welcomes Baby Boy — See The Precious First Photos

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ baby alert! HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Francis has given birth to her baby boy. Find out his name and see the EXCLUSIVE first photos of the little one!

Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and her fiance, Shawn Rogers, welcomed their first child together, a boy, on June 7, 2020. They named their baby boy Laith Fitzpatrick Ayan Rogers. The little one weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz.

HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first photos of Tee Tee, Shawn, and their precious baby boy. Tee Tee has that new mom glow, and Shawn looks like such a proud dad. Little Laith is absolutely adorable in these photos.

Tee Tee opened up about her pregnancy to HollywoodLife back in May 2020. She revealed that she found out she was pregnant while in Jamaica back in Oct. 2019. Her trainer thought she had Dengue fever, but Tee Tee soon learned she was expecting.

At the time of our interview, Tee Tee and Shawn were still trying to decide on a name for their baby boy. “I feel like my mom put so much effort into all of my names, and I’m trying to live up to that with my baby,” Tee told HollywoodLife. “I have different meanings I know I want, but I’m struggling with names.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop star spent the final months of her pregnancy quarantined in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s been kind of rough,” Tee Tee said. “It’s my first baby. I just imagined it totally different. I had to cancel my baby shower, which I was super excited about. My mom is in Jamaica. She hasn’t been able to come because they’ve closed down the island. We’ve been worried because, in New York, they weren’t allowing partners or spouses in at the beginning of the virus for deliveries. That’s changed now, thankfully.”

Shawn was able to be by Tee Tee’s side for the delivery. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY announced their engagement in March 2020. Their wedding plans are on hold at the moment. Tee Tee and Shawn are just focusing on their little one right now. Congratulations again to Tee and Shawn on welcoming their adorable baby boy! Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.