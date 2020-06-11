‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Cries & Admits She Hasn’t Been ‘Super Happy’ While Pregnant

Briana checks in with Tee Tee in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Tee Tee reveals that her pregnancy has been ‘hard’ and stressful.

Tee Tee Francis’ pregnancy has taken everyone by surprise, especially Tee Tee. Briana Latrise hangs with her pal and gets an update about how Tee Tee is feeling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 11 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. “It’s been hard,” Tee Tee admits. “It’s just been like a big change, and it really wasn’t planned. I’m not… obviously not upset or anything…” She begins to tear up in front of Briana.

Tee Tee and Briana take a seat so they can talk further. “Honestly, I’m like stressed all the time,” Tee Tee continues. “I’m trying not to be stressed, obviously, because it goes to baby. And I don’t want to end up with a sad baby because I was sad during it.” She adds, “It’s just been really hard. I haven’t been super happy.”

The mom-to-be is scared of what the future holds. “I don’t know what that the f**k’s going to happen,” Tee Tee says to Briana as she cries. “I guess I had more of a fairytale look at everything.” Tee Tee admits that this unexpected pregnancy “wasn’t necessarily my life plan.”

Tee Tee revealed that she and fiance Shawn Rogers were expecting their first child during the April 30 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. She spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s been kind of rough,” Tee Tee told HollywoodLife. “It’s my first baby. I just imagined it totally different. I had to cancel my baby shower, which I was super excited about. My mom is in Jamaica. She hasn’t been able to come because they’ve closed down the island.”

The synopsis for the June 11 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop reads: “All hell breaks loose when a brawl explodes between Twist and JoJo. Danger strikes when Angela’s stalker sneaks back into the picture and threatens her safety, and the Simmons sisters clash over Vanessa’s weight loss battle.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.