‘Growing Up Hip Hop’s Tee Tee Reveals Why Her Pregnancy Has Been A Bit ‘Rough’ & More

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star Tee Tee Francis is expecting her first child! The mom-to-be spoke with HL about her pregnancy, baby names, and what the current plans are for her wedding.

Tee Tee Francis made the big reveal during the April 30 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop that she’s pregnant with her first child. The show is filmed months in advance, so Tee Tee is now in her final weeks of pregnancy. Tee Tee and her fiance, Shawn Rogers, are expecting a baby boy and they are thrilled. Tee Tee spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed this pregnancy was not planned. “They say when you tell God your plans, he laughs. But I actually found out about October, and I thought I was super out of shape. I just started working with this new trainer, and it was like three days in a row that I was throwing up. I was in Jamaica at the moment, and my trainer told me Dengue fever is going around and I should go to the doctor and get checked out. I actually thought I had Dengue fever and then found out I was pregnant.”

Tee Tee and Shawn haven’t quite decided on a name for their baby boy just yet. “I feel like my mom put so much effort into all of my names, and I’m trying to live up to that with my baby,” Tee continued. “I have different meanings I know I want, but I’m struggling with names.” Her biggest cravings throughout her pregnancy? Milk and bacon. “I literally have a glass of milk before bed and probably in the morning,” Tee Tee admitted. “It’s been what I’ve been craving and anything with bacon. It’s been added everywhere.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has spent the majority of her pregnancy in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Tee Tee, this was not how she imagined her pregnancy experience. “It’s been kind of rough,” Tee Tee told HollywoodLife. “It’s my first baby. I just imagined it totally different. I had to cancel my baby shower, which I was super excited about. My mom is in Jamaica. She hasn’t been able to come because they’ve closed down the island. We’ve been worried because in New York, they weren’t allowing partners or spouses in at the beginning of the virus for deliveries. That’s changed now, thankfully. But I’ve just been locked in and inside all the time. I thought this would be a super great time for all my family. Everyone’s going through it, so we’re just trying to be super positive so that none of it transfers to the baby.”

Tee Tee’s fiance, Shawn, is very excited to be a dad. He’s been helping Tee Tee with the nursery and around their place. “I have like an in-house Bob the Builder,” she gushed. “He’s put together everything. We’ve got shelves in here and everything. He’s super excited.”

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed that Tee Tee and Shawn were engaged in March 2020. Since they have a baby on the way, their wedding plans are on hold. “When we got engaged I knew we were not even really going to be starting to plan until the fall and after we get settled with the baby,” Tee Tee revealed. “There’s no way I’m not going to be drinking. I want a 4-day party.”

The past season of Growing Up Hip Hop has really tested Tee Tee and Egypt Criss’ relationship. Tee Tee gave an update about where their friendship stands right now. “It’s been good. It’s been difficult being separated during these times. I mean, at least on my end, especially with the baby, I think my slogan this season is ‘I don’t care.’ I feel like I have very little patience for people. We’re definitely in a better place. Everyone’s super excited about the baby. I told her some of the meanings and stuff that I want for my baby’s name, so she’ll send me different names and all that stuff.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.