NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence After New Report Claims She Was Fired From ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes seemingly laughed off reports that she’s out on ‘RHOA’ on Twitter, echoing a similar vibe in her latest Instagram post where she wrote, ‘I can’t chile.’

NeNe Leakes, 52, appears to have reacted to reports that she was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta! The OG cast member posted a series of laughing emojis to her Twitter account on Wednesday, June 17, in addition to a post on Instagram that was a screenshot of her laughing with the caption “I can’t chileeeeeeee.” The back-to-back posts come suspiciously after a report surfaced that she was not offered a contract to return to the Bravo series for season 13.

The OG was reportedly not offered a contract to return for season 13 according to website lovebscott.com, which was published just hours before NeNe’s posts. While she didn’t directly acknowledge the reports, the back-to-back timing around the cryptic posts is being interpreted by some fans as her way of shutting the report down. Earlier the same day, NeNe tweeted “You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise” which many also assumed was related to behind-the-scenes drama on RHOA.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 18, 2020

In a statement to HollywoodLife, NeNe’s manager Steven Grossman said, “It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.” He also said, “We are having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate.” Steven added “Bloop” at the end of the statement, referencing NeNe’s go-to catchphrase.

The NeNe report comes a day after Eva Marcille, 35, confirmed she would be leaving the reality series after three seasons. “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original,” she said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”