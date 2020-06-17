Carol Barr Cause Of Death: KY Rep.’s Wife Died Of Floppy Valve Syndrome, Coroner Reveals

The coroner handling Carol Barr’s death revealed that she passed from Floppy Valve Syndrome at the age of 39.

Kentucky Republican Representative Andy Barr‘s wife Carol died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed after news broke about her passing however that changed the following day. She died, according to the Fayette County Coroner, at 6:55pm local time from Mitral Valve Prolapse (also referred to as Floppy Valve Syndrome). It is known as a condition in which two valve flaps of the mitral valve (located between the left atrium and left ventricle of the heart) bulge upward into the left atrium as opposed to closing smoothly or evenly. Her death is considered to be natural per the coroner.

Carol’s death sent shockwaves through the political world. Her husband Andy wrote a statement that was nothing short of heartbreaking to read. “At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could have,” it began.

Andy also brought up his two children who the couple shared prior to her death. “We also ask for love and prayers for Carol’s greatest legacy — her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay — through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character, and irrepressible spirit will continue.”

“In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy,” the statement concluded.

Carol (real name Eleanor Carol Leavell Bar) and Andy wed in 2008 right before his political career took off. She was a native of Kentucky (Georgetown to be specific) where the mother-of-two previously worked for Pfizer and served as the director or the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship in Lexington. She also was also a member of the University of Kentucky College of Information National Advisory Board.

“Heartbroken to learn of Carol Barr’s passing,” Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky Daniel Cameron tweeted. “Carol was a wonderful mother and wife, and she was beloved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. My heartfelt prayers are with Andy, their children, and their entire family as they mourn this unspeakable loss.”