Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable ‘Snuggles’ With Chicago West, 2, In Sweet New Pics

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share two new cute pics that show her sharing a sweet and tender moment with her baby girl Chicago, whom she lovingly nicknamed ‘Chi Chi’.

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked like one loving mama in her latest social media pics! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two snapshots of her cuddling her youngest daughter Chicago West, 2, while taking selfies on June 16. In the pics, the sweet tot looks tired as she lays on her mom, who is smiling and making a kissing face, with her eyes closed.

Snuggles with my Chi Chi pic.twitter.com/L8DXB0QOec — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2020

“Snuggles with my Chi Chi.” Kim captioned the pics, including the adorable nickname she gave Chicago. Fans couldn’t help but to respond to the post with kind words. “Chicago is very beautiful,” one Twitter follower wrote while another pointed out that she’s “so lucky.” “So precious,” a third posted before a fourth simply wrote, “MY HEART.”

Kim’s pic with Chicago comes just a few days after she posted a different snuggling pics with her youngest son Psalm, 1. The mother and son are relaxing on a comfy chair and a blanket in the snapshots and Kim is once again smiling and giving a kissing face just like she did in her latest pic. “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” Kim revealed in the caption for the post.

A day before Kim posted her latest snuggle pics with Chicago, she gave a shout-out to her oldest daughter North West, who turned 7 on June 15. In the caption for a post that included several photos of the birthday girl, she shared her pride. “Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” the message read. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 43, have been quarantining with their kids for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic and they’ve been sharing their precious moments with fans whenever they can. From laid back cozy nights to celebrating special occasions, they always made the at-home requirement work!