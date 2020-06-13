Kevin Hart and his gorgeous wife Eniko Parrish,who is carrying their second child, were spotted looking fashionable and happy during a sweet dinner outing with friends in Malibu, CA.

Kevin Hart, 40, and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 35, appeared to be in great spirits when they happily went out for a dinner date with friends on June 12! The lovebirds went to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA for their food craving and Eniko looked nearly flawless when she showed off her growing baby bump in a stylish, flattering outfit. The brunette beauty wore a black crop top and a matching form-fitting skirt that allowed some skin in her midriff area to peek through and her hubby wore a multi-colored patterned button-down shirt with jeans.

Eniko’s latest outfit proves she still knows how to dress sexy and fashionable even though she has a bun in the oven! The soon-to-be mom-of-two has not only showed off her epic clothes during her pregnancy, though. She’s also showed off her dance moves! On Apr. 10, Kevin posted a video that showed the two of them dancing to Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” and since it was early on in Eniko’s pregnancy, her stomach was as flat as could be as she rocked a cropped tee and black pants.

“#DateNight #Harts …..I’m officially old,” Kevin captioned the footage. “She wanted to do one of these new dances….I said hell nooooooo….let’s show these young kids what time it is and hit em with some MJ.”

Kevin and Eniko first announced they were expecting their second child together, which they recently revealed is a girl, on Mar. 24. Eniko posted an Instagram pic that showed her flaunting her barely-there bump underneath a black sheer dress. “BABY #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗#glowingandgrowing✨,” she captioned the pic.

Kevin and Eniko are already parents to their two-year-old son Kenzo Kash Hart as well as Kevin’s two children from a previous relationship with ex-wife Torrie Hart, daughter Heaven Hart, 15, and son Hendrix Hart, 12.