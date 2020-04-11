Eniko Hart Reveals Still Flat Stomach & Dances To ‘Thriller’ With Kevin While Pregnant

Eniko & Kevin Hart made the most of their time in isolation by perfectly dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’!

Bust that move! Eniko & Kevin Hart may be quarantined like millions of others but they are sure having a good time while doing so! The parents-to-be spent a date night in on Friday, April 10, where they showed off their amazing dancing skills to one of the most historic music videos of all time: Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller”. Eniko, who is expecting her second child with the legendary comedian, rocked a flat stomach during the Instagram video in a belly-baring printed t-shirt and black workout pants. Kevin, meanwhile, put his amazing physique on display in a long-sleeved blue top, shorts and flip flops. “#DateNight #Harts …..I’m officially old,” he captioned the footage. “She wanted to do one of these new dances….I said hell nooooooo….let’s show these young kids what time it is and hit em with some MJ.”

The couple were really in sync with one another as they perfected the choreography from the 1983 music video that won 3 MTV Video Music Awards and two Grammy honors the following year. Fans and celeb friends were impressed by what they saw and lined up their comments section with nothing but compliments for the dynamic duo. “I don’t know why I watched this so many times!” Justin Bieber‘s mother Patti Mallette wrote. “So cute. I love to see everyone is dancing.” Jermaine Dupri, Kel Mitchell and Scooter Braun also gave them props on their skills.

Eniko & Kevin’s time in self-isolation has been filled with both beautiful and funny moments. She announced in an Instagram post on March 24 that they have another bundle of joy on the way. Eniko posted a gorgeous portrait of her baby bump in a completely sheer dress and captioned the pic, “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” Soon to be a family of 6!”

Kevin has also kept his comedy game up while indoors. He clapped back at 50 Cent after the “Candy Shop” rapper dissed him for letting the grey in his beard grow out. “F**k off man…. I used the product this week,” Kevin jokingly wrote in 50’s comments section.