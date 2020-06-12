Wendy Williams Seemingly Shares Glimpse Of New Man’s Hand In Photo: ‘I’m Loving Today’

If any fan want to ask Wendy Williams, ‘How you doin?’ she is ‘loving’ life. In a new photo, the talk show host appeared to have had a long, romantic afternoon date with a new mystery man.

There’s nothing like the steamy days of summertime to find a new love. Talk show host Wendy Williams appears to be getting a jump on the season during a date with a new suitor, and shared a glimpse of it in an Instagram photo. Wendy, 55, showed a man’s hand reaching out and sweetly touching her leg as they rode around in the back of a car. The picture only showed what is apparently Wendy from her thigh down, and she was wearing a skirt that featured a long, sheer tulle fabric layer covering up her crossed legs.

A white quilted designer bag could be seen in between Wendy and her mystery man on the car’s black leather seat. It appeared Wendy was wearing fishnet stockings underneath the pale pink sheath, and a band of fabric was visible wrapped around her upper thigh. If Wendy is rocking that kind of sexy leg-wear, she’s totally feeling herself with the attention of her new fella!

Wendy described her amazing day in the caption of the June 12 photo. “After lunch a drive around the city with old school music on low! I’m loving today because all my good times are happening before dark. How are you spending Friday?” she asked fans. Well, most probably aren’t having romantic times in the back of a car while on a picturesque trip ride through Manhattan!

From the sound of Wendy’s description, her lunch date might not be staying for dinner at her chic New York apartment. Wendy has said in the past that she’s a total homebody, especially on Friday nights. She’s described how her evening consists of watching the 10 o’clock local news for an hour, followed by a rerun of Seinfeld before going to sleep (“It’s a routine, I love it!” she’s proclaimed on her daytime talk show about her Friday nights).

Wendy is currently on a hiatus from her eponymous daytime talk show. She had been filming from home since Apr. 6 due to the coronavirus lockdown, but is taking a break for health purposes. On May 18 her rep told HollywoodLife, “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Grave’s disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”

It continued, “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy @ Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.” On June 12, spokesperson for the show told HollywoodLife, “The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the at-home shows.”