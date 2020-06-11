T.I. Shades Donald Trump For Planning Campaign Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth: It’s A ‘Dog Whistle’

Rapper T.I. slammed Donald Trump for planning a campaign event on the date which marks the end of slavery and holding it in Tulsa, where Black people were murdered in 1921.

T.I, 39, is among the celebs calling out Donald Trump, 73, for planning a campaign event on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery. The President announced he would hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19, which is the anniversary of one of the deadliest race riots in United States history. In 1921, White supremacists looted and killed as many as 300 Black people in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. The rapper took to Instagram on June 11 to slam Trump’s troubling decision.

“This feeling like bait… a plot to impact & endanger more of our people on OUR emancipation day,” he began. “Be sure to evaluate all details thoroughly before engaging. Was just on my spirit this morning.” He also added the hashtags: “#IssaDogWhistle, #GodOnlyGonFightWithOneSide, and #OURSIDE.” Juneteenth is observed in 47 states and the District of Columbia, and is also referred to as Emancipation Day or Black Independence Day, celebrating the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.

T.I. isn’t the only rapper criticizing the POTUS over his actions as of late. Snoop Dogg, 48, revealed he’s voting for the first time ever in November, in the wake of Trump’s actions. The rapper appeared on 92.3’s Big Boy radio station on June 4 to discuss the tragic death of George Floyd, which has prompted protests of thousands of people around the country to stop racial injustice, and admitted he’s not a fan of Trump being in office. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said in the interview.

Although he didn’t go into further detail about Trump’s presidency, Snoop revealed that the reason he’s never voted is because he was “brainwashed” to believe he couldn’t due to his criminal record. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he explained before happily explaining that “My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”