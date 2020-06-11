Sister R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, look drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of fabulous outfits & pretty glam on the June cover of Teen Vogue!

Our favorite R&B duo and pair of sisters, Chloe x Halle graced the cover of Teen Vogue’s June issue, marking the magazine’s first cover shoot captured from a drone. The sisters look absolutely amazing throughout the shoot which pictures them in coordinating outfits. On the cover, Chloe, 21, rocked The Attico Pat Zebra-Print Wrap Minidress with a pair of Le Silla Punk Pumps, while Halle, 20, wore The Attico Eva Zebra-Print Blouse paired with matching The Attico Diane Zebra-Print High-Rise Jeans and Les Petit Joueurs Boots.

The outfits just got better, as they posed on a tennis court and lounging by the pool. Considering we’re all under quarantine, the photos had to be taken by a drone in order to socially distance, and the pictures came out beautifully. Another one of our favorite looks was the girls’ pastel ensembles. They both looked like mermaids as they posed in shimmering metallic outfits. Chloe rocked a peach AREA V-Neck Mini Dress, while Halle wore an AREA Crystal Strap Bodysuit with a pair of Les Petit Joueurs Gemma Mules.

The girls also rocked fun bright colored outfits as Halle rocked a pale yellow button-down Acquemus La Robe Cueillette Minidress with a pair of bright yellow over-the-knee Le Silla Eva Stretch Boots. Meanwhile, Chloe stunned in a hot pink oversized Jacquemus La Veste Qui Twill Blazer with a Jacquemus Le Body Arancia and Le Silla Ankle Boots.

Aside from their gorgeous outfits, both sisters looked flawless in their glam. Chloe opted for chunky braids while Halle opted for a sleek hairstyle, pulling her hair back into one tight braid across her scalp with thew rest of her hair flowing into smaller braids in the back. As for their makeup, they both rocked sultry cat-eyes with subtle burnt orange eyeshadow.