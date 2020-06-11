Deavan is preparing to move to South Korea and admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ that she ultimately doesn’t ‘trust’ Jihoon ‘with promises.’

Deavan, 23, is getting ready to give up her life in Salt Lake City to move to South Korea so she can be with Jihoon, 29. However, Deavan isn’t totally convinced Jihoon is going to step up. “I am worried about going to Korea because right now I can’t trust Jihoon,” Deavan says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 15 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. “I trust that he loves us, but I don’t trust him financially and with promises.”

Deavan and baby Taeyang take time to Skype Jihoon, and she gives him an update on everything concerning the move. “My and Jihoon’s agreement was if I move to Korea I could be a stay-at-home mom,” Deavan continues. “I built an amazing life here and giving that up to move to Korea really sucks especially if Jihoon doesn’t follow through on what he promised.”

She tells Jihoon that her mom is coming with her to Korea and staying for 10 days. “My parents is very glad to see Elicia,” Jihoon tells Deavan. Deavan admits that she doesn’t think “Jihoon is going to meet my mother’s expectations.”

Deavan found them a place to stay for one month, but she presses Jihoon to find a permanent apartment for them to live in with the kids. “So far, I’ve been the one financially supporting everything and working, and it’s your turn to take on that responsibility so I can stay at home and take care of the kids,” Deavan says to Jihoon. All Jihoon tells her is, “Don’t worry.”

For Deavan, she’s not just thinking about herself, she’s thinking about both her kids — Taeyang and Drascilla. This move isn’t going to be easy, and she wants Jihoon to prove that this is all worth it. When Deavan arrives in South Korea, the couple will be facing many challenges, including several cultural obstacles and their language barrier. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.