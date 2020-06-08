’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Preview: Ariela Suffers Pregnancy Complications

Season 2 of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ premieres June 8, and this season features a number of ups and downs for the couples — from Ariela’s pregnancy complications to Tim’s shocking betrayal.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 will take place all over the globe — Ethiopia, Colombia, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Jordan. For many of these couples, the big move is not the only major life change happening this season. “I’m not just moving to another country, but I’m having my baby there,” Ariela says about her move to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam.

Ariela’s mom admits that she’s “stressed” about Ariela staying in Ethiopia to have her baby. “When things go wrong, they go wrong,” she says. When Ariela goes to the hospital, she suffers complications. “Is it supposed to burn like that?” Ariela asks. At one point, Ariela is unconscious and the doctors are putting a tube down her throat.

As for Tim and Melyza, he’s not willing to give up on their relationship so he’s moving to Colombia to be with her. However, the couple is hit with a major betrayal. “I just feel really guilty,” Tim cries. Melyza replies, “I never in a million years thought he was capable of doing something like that.”

Brittany faces many challenges when she moves to Jordan to be with Yazan. “You cannot go like this in my family,” Yazan says about her outfit. “In the Arab culture, you can’t wear the short clothes. She wears short clothes.” Yazan’s family does not approve of Brittany, and she breaks down in tears in the car. “Nobody here cares about me,” she weeps.

Jenny encounters similar resistance with Sumit’s family. “I will never accept Jenny,” Sumit’s mother tells him. His dad adds, “Your relationship is downright odd.” Kenneth gives up everything to be with Armando in Mexico. “To give up everything for one person, love is a powerful thing,” Kenneth says. The final moments of the trailer feature Deavan admitting she’s “scared” because of an epidemic that has taken over South Korea. She’s talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a global health crisis in the last few months. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.