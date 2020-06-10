Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

How You Can Safely Quaran-Team Just Like Khloe Kardashian, Her Sisters & Their Kids – Doctor Explains

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

After Khloe Kardashian was called out by fans for allowing daughter True to party with her cousins, we spoke to a doctor about how to socialize safely with your lockdown squad.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, didn’t miss a beat in May when a fan dragged her for allowing her daughter True, 2, to play with her nieces and nephews at a birthday party for Scott Disick.

“They are all cousins,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in the comments section of the Dashkids fan account. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less then [sic] 10 people with us.”

“It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of California,” she says referring to the above clip.

But is Khloe correct? After three long months of staying at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, now that the lockdown restrictions are easing, is it safe to socialize with a small group of people?

Dr. Michael G. Knight – an Assistant Professor of Medicine at George Washington University – broke down the dos and don’ts of socializing with a trusted few (aka quaran-teaming) in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife:

Is it safe to socialize with a select group of people in your own team if you’re only going to hang out with each other?

Dr. Knight: “I wouldn’t say safe, but I would say that it’s a decreased risk. We understand that – as we want to get back to some level of normalcy – everyone is going to have to accept a certain level of risk to do that, because this is a communicable disease. We each have to make a determination on what level of risk [I’m] willing to take. Now, if I am socializing with individuals that have also committed to limit their socializing outside of our circle, then that’s a much lower risk scenario than me just going out and meeting [a] variety of people who are also meeting with other people.”

Penelope Disick, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson
Khloe with her niece Penelope Disick and daughter True before the lockdown. (BACKGRID)

Is Khloe Kardashian right to say that, in her case, it’s fine because they’ve all been in quarantine?

Dr. Knight: “I don’t know the specifics of [their] situation, but if it was a situation where each one of those families was in their own home for over a week and never left, never interacted with anyone else, and never had any symptoms, then the risk of them transmitting the virus to each other when they came together is extremely low. Them being cousins has nothing to do with it. [If] I’m related to you, but we don’t live together, there’s no decreased risk.”

What’s the sweet spot in terms of the figure or size of your circle? Is there a number?

Dr. Knight: “There’s really no sweet spot. I think the recommendation of groups of 10 or less are just somewhere on the spectrum… You’re trying to find a place where you reduce the risk enough, but you also allow people to have enough social flexibility to feel some level of normalcy. For some people, I would say probably between five to 10.”

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe clapped back at a fan who called her out for allowing her daughter True to socialize with her nieces and nephews. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Ultimately, Dr. Knight believes that when you pick your quaran-team you have to trust that they will also limit the socializing to within that group. “The [bigger] the circle, the higher the likelihood that at least one person is not going to do that completely,” he said. Dr. Knight also noted, “Every time that I go out and interact with other people, then I’m increasing the risk that I can bring something to your home… So who you choose has nothing to do with if you’re related to them. It’s about, are you all committed to limit your interactions with other people outside of your circle, so that we can socialize in a lower risk scenario?”

As the lockdown restrictions lift while the pandemic still rages, that’s a question we’ll all have to ask ourselves.