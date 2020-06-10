‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Cuts Hair For 1st Time In 15 Years — See Wild Makeover

Talk about a quarantine makeover! Willie Robertson looks 10 years younger after chopping off his hair for the first time in over a decade.

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson has had a major glow up while in quarantine! The 48-year-old revealed that he cut his hair for the first time in 15 years — and fans can’t believe how different he looks! After sporting long, curly hair and an unkempt beard while starring in the popular reality TV show, Willie now looks like a totally different man, with a much shorter cut.

Willie’s wife Korie Robertson was the first to share the news on June 10 when she took to Instagram to show off his transformation. “SURPRISE!! @realwilliebosshog shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha!” she captioned the photo of her and her hubby. In the snap, he rocked a noticeably shorter ‘do and had cleaned up his beard.

“We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years,” she added. “I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting.” Along with a major hair glow-up, it seems Willie is even updating his wardrobe, ditching his usual t-shirts for a crisp blue collared button-down. The father-of-five also shared a wholesome video to Instagram, showing him surprising his kids.

“Hair Cut Transformation & Reactions,” he titled the video, adding, “Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too.” His family members were in serious shock over the new look, with one of his kids even asking if he was wearing a wig. Fans on social media also commented on how much they loved the new look, saying he looked “10 years younger”.

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!! makes you look younger,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “In a crazy world right now, what a truly refreshing clip.” It certainly was a sweet clip, and we agree with these fans — Willie has never looked better!