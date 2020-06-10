See Pics
Hollywood Life

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Cuts Hair For 1st Time In 15 Years — See Wild Makeover

Willie Robertson, an American TV personality and known for his role in television show Duck Dynasty, speaks to the crowd at the US President Donald Trump Keep America Great Rally inside the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana, USA, 06 November 2019.United States President Donald J. Trump holds rally in Monroe, Louisiana, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Willie Robertson, left, of the reality TV series Duck Dynasty, addresses the crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., . Trump was in Louisiana to promote Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is in a runoff with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel EdwardsTrump, Monroe, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Willie Robertson and Korie RobertsonA&E Networks' 2015 Upfront Presentation, New York, America - 30 Apr 2015
Willie RobertsonWillie Robertson out and about, New York, America - 24 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Talk about a quarantine makeover! Willie Robertson looks 10 years younger after chopping off his hair for the first time in over a decade.

Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson has had a major glow up while in quarantine! The 48-year-old revealed that he cut his hair for the first time in 15 years — and fans can’t believe how different he looks! After sporting long, curly hair and an unkempt beard while starring in the popular reality TV show, Willie now looks like a totally different man, with a much shorter cut.

Willie’s wife Korie Robertson was the first to share the news on June 10 when she took to Instagram to show off his transformation. “SURPRISE!! @realwilliebosshog shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha!” she captioned the photo of her and her hubby. In the snap, he rocked a noticeably shorter ‘do and had cleaned up his beard.

willie robertson
Willie Robertson has cut his hair for the first time in over a decade. Image: REX/Shutterstock

“We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years,” she added. “I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting.” Along with a major hair glow-up, it seems Willie is even updating his wardrobe, ditching his usual t-shirts for a crisp blue collared button-down. The father-of-five also shared a wholesome video to Instagram, showing him surprising his kids.

“Hair Cut Transformation & Reactions,” he titled the video, adding, “Everyone else is going back to the barber, I figured I should try it too.” His family members were in serious shock over the new look, with one of his kids even asking if he was wearing a wig. Fans on social media also commented on how much they loved the new look, saying he looked “10 years younger”.

“I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!! makes you look younger,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “In a crazy world right now, what a truly refreshing clip.” It certainly was a sweet clip, and we agree with these fans — Willie has never looked better!