‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Spill Marriage Plans 6 Weeks After Their Baby’s Birth

Now that Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have welcomed their first child together, is a proposal on the horizon? Cory honestly answered this question in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are lovers, roommates, and now parents! Nearly two months after welcoming their first child together, the couple revealed if they’re ready to add another title to that list — fiancé and fiancée — after we asked if fans can expect engagement news soon. “I didn’t see this question coming,” Cory admitted, laughing, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife ahead of their Teen Mom OG special that aired on June 9.

After laughing off his surprise, Cory debated the question seriously! “I think for us — our biggest challenge is being the best parents that we can be. And any parents know that that takes all of our attention [right now],” he began. And then, The Challenge star gave the answer that MTV fans have been waiting for: “Marriage, if it happens down the road, it happens.”

So, Cory and Taylor are open to the idea of committing to each other for a lifetime — they just can’t provide a timeline for that yet. “We don’t really talk about it all that much. We have a new apartment together, we have a new child together — we already have all these milestones that we want to conquer first,” Cory explained.

The newest milestone, of course, has been welcoming their baby girl Mila on April 22! It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience considering that the parents had to deliver their baby during a worldwide pandemic, a special moment that they taped themselves for Tuesday night’s Teen Mom OG one-hour episode. Even after Mila’s arrival, the United States is still following social distancing guidelines and hasn’t completely reopened, but Cory and Taylor have adjusted to their unique situation.

“Me and Taylor are both finding our strides as parents — Taylor being a new mother for the most part, and me going through having a newborn for the first time,” Cory told HollywoodLife (he didn’t find out that he was the father of Ryder, his three-year-old daughter with ex Cheyenne Floyd, until she was already six months old). These have been their biggest challenges , but overall, Cory gushed that being Mila’s parents is “going great.”

“As the days go on, and the older Mila gets, the more fun she becomes,” he added. “And it’s just been a blessing. Me and Taylor agree that we’re just happy we have a healthy beautiful child.”

Cory and Taylor met on Season 1 of Ex on the Beach, which aired in the spring of 2018. They had a short-lived romance after filming the MTV reality television show, but reunited for good in Feb. 2019. The rest is history!

You can watch Cory and Taylor’s journey as parents on new episodes of Teen Mom OG Tuesdays at 7/8 p.m. Central on MTV.