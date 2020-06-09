See Pics
Brooke Burke, 48, Rocks A Sexy Bikini On The Beach With Her BFF For World Oceans Day  

Brooke Burke
We’ll have what Brooke Burke’s having! The mom of 4 showed off her fit physique in a sultry two-piece alongside her BFF, Isabelle Sabel on June 8! The pair celebrated World Oceans Day and National Best Friends Day while in Dominican Republic!

Brooke Burke is enjoying some R&R in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fitness guru, 48, shared a series of photos from her sand and sun getaway with stylist Isabelle Sabel on Monday, and she’s never looked better. Brooke posted a photo of the pair in bikinis, while sitting on a dock that overlooks a clear, aqua blue body of water.

(Photo credit: Brook Burke/Instagram) 

“Here’s 2 things I love,” she wrote in her caption, tagging her best friend in the post. Brooke added the hashtags, “#nationalbestfriendday” and “#worldoceansday.” — Both holidays fall on June 8. The second shot shows a smiling Brooke sitting solo in the white sand with a fedora hat covering her brown eyes. She also shared a video of dolphins swimming through the ocean during a boat day.

Brooke’s vacation photos caught the attention of many of her followers, some of which inquired about her diet and fitness routines. The mom of four previously revealed to HollywoodLife how she maintains a healthy lifestyle.

“I intermittent fast, so I don’t eat breakfast,” she admitted during an exclusive interview last April. “That was my whole philosophy for 20 years as a young model, and I’m in better shape now than when I was then.”

Brooke Burke in the ocean

Brooke Burke vacationing in St. Barts on March 29, 2017. (Photo credit: Spread Pictures/BACKGRID) 

Instead of eating when she wakes up, “I’ll do coffee or a black tea. Sometimes I do bulletproof coffee, where I’ll put in the butter and the heavy cream, which I think is really good,” she said, explaining, “I do eat a lot of fat, but I am pretty conscious of what I eat.”

Brooke went on to reveal what’s in her food diary. “I have a lot of soup. I eat meat, a lot of fish, avocados, olive oil, a lot of macadamia nuts, and I love spicy food,” she said. “Sometimes I just do a shake after a workout, and then I eat a really good dinner,” Brooke admitted. “A typical dinner could be a filet mignon, a salad and grilled vegetables. I eat a lot of sushi and I love Mexican food.”

As for what foods she avoids? — “I don’t eat processed food really at all.” Brooke also stressed that she doesn’t avoid carbohydrates, although they get a bad name when it comes to staying fit. “I’m not afraid of rice. No,” she said, noting that she’s very mindful of her carb intake. “I try not to eat a lot of saturated food and packaged food like junky stuff… I’m not mad at rice, and I’m not that obsessed either. I give myself room so everything is in moderation.”