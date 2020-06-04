Denise Richards Shares Sweet New Pic Of Lookalike Daughter Lola, 15: ‘I’m Proud To Be Your Mom’

Denise Richards celebrated her daughter Lola Sheen turning 15. The ‘RHOBH’ star shared a photo showing how she’s grown into her mom’s stunning mini-me.

Denise Richards‘ daughter Lola Sheen has blossomed into the most gorgeous teenager. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off how her lovely girl is now so grown up looking during a series of Instagram photos to celebrate her 15th birthday. Denise gushed in the caption, “This beauty turned 15 on June 1…. Lola I’m so proud of the sweet, compassionate, funny, strong girl you’ve become. My social butterfly…always a ray of sunshine & Always so happy & positive no matter what the circumstances are. I love that about you. I’m proud to be your mom & I love you so much. Happy Birthday Lola.”

The first photo featured a current shot of recent eighth grade graduate Lola and she’s a dead ringer for her stunning mom. The black and white pic showed that she has the same gorgeous, flowing long blonde locks. Lola’s facial features also resemble Denise, as she has the same shaped eyes, perfect nose and beautiful grin as her Bond Girl mother. Lola was makeup free in the pic and looked so naturally beautiful.

The second photo showed Lola as a young girl who proved she had a big personality. The blonde cutie was seen making a kissy expression for the camera, but also made her big blue eyes look extra-wide with surprise. The third pic showed an even younger Lola holding on to a furry baby animal, giving a big toothy smile that showed her dimples.

Lola is Denise’s second child by ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54. The former couple’s older daughter Sam Sheen is 16, and the sisters are just under 15 months apart in age. Denise also has a nine-year-old daughter Eloise, who she adopted as a single mom in 2011.

Several of Denise’s RHOBH cast mates wrote in the comments of Denise’s birthday post about Lola. Most surprisingly, Lisa Rinna, 56, who has been feuding with Denise during season 10. Lisa wrote, “Happy Birthday sweet Lola!!!! I hope this year brings you so much love and joy. Love you beauty!” along with four red heart emojis and a set of hands in prayer. Hopefully this is the start of a new beginning for the ladies. Dorit Kemsley, 43, also offered her best wishes, commenting, “Happy birthday beautiful Lola.” Even show newcomer Sutton Stracke, 49, added, “Such a beauty. HBD!” There’s nothing like children and birthdays to bring people together.