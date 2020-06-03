Brad Pitt Poses For Sweet Selfie After Fan Recognizes Him Cruising On His Motorcycle 

Brad Pitt may have thought he was unrecognizable while riding his grey and black BMW motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. But, one fan was able to identify the actor, who was wearing a grey helmet, aviator sunglasses, a blue mask and protective gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Paparazzi caught Brad, 56, leaning in for a selfie with the smiling fan as his vehicle was stopped in the street.

Although he’s been hunkered down in California amid the global health crisis, that didn’t stop Brad from appearing in the April 25 virtual episode of Saturday Night Live. He committed to SNL after he got word that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s been a public resource for coronavirus in the news, wanted the actor to portray him. And, of course, the Oscar-winner delivered a stellar portrayal of the doctor. Fauci later praised Brad’s performance.

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

“I think he did great,” the 79-year-old physician and immunologist said during an appearance on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia”. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”