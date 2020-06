Brad Pitt Poses For Sweet Selfie After Fan Recognizes Him Cruising On His Motorcycle 

Even with a helmet, sunglasses and mask on, Brad Pitt was still recognizable while riding his motorcycle in LA on June 3! One fan stopped the actor for a selfie in the street and he was more than happy to snap a photo.

Brad Pitt may have thought he was unrecognizable while riding his grey and black BMW motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. But, one fan was able to identify the actor, who was wearing a grey helmet, aviator sunglasses, a blue mask and protective gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Paparazzi caught Brad, 56, leaning in for a selfie with the smiling fan as his vehicle was stopped in the street.



(Photo credit: SplashNews) (Photo credit: SplashNews)

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was riding his motorcycle solo when he was spotted out and about in LA. It’s unclear where he was headed while dressed in a pale grey bomber jacket with a printed white tee underneath. He wore ripped jeans that were fold at the bottoms to show off his clean white sneakers.

Flea’s BMW R1250 motorcycle. Brad, who wore distressed denim at the time (clearly a go-to style staple for him), showed off his long dirty blonde locks. He was captured with his hands on his hips during a conversation with the musician. The actor’s outing came after he was photographed in Malibu on May 26, checking out another two-wheeler, RockerBMW R1250 motorcycle. Brad, who wore distressed denim at the time (clearly a go-to style staple for him), showed off his long dirty blonde locks. He was captured with his hands on his hips during a conversation with the musician.