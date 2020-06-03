Alessandra Ambrosio, 39, Looks Half Her Age While Walking Her Dog In Ab-Baring Outfit

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in the California sunshine for a hike with her adorable dog — and she looked so sporty chic.

Alessandra Ambrosio is staying fit while in quarantine! The former Victoria’s Secret model stepped out in Los Angeles on June 2 amid the protests over the tragic killing of George Floyd. The 39-year-old found a moment of tranquility as she hiked with her adorable chocolate Labrador in Pacific Palisades, before picking up lunch with her eight-year-old son Noah. Alessandra looked so sporty chic as she flaunted her toned abs in the California sunshine.

She wore a grey and white patterned sports bra with matching high-waisted yoga pants. She tied a bright pink hoodie around her waist for a pop of color, and rocked a pair of grey New Balance sneakers. The supermodel pulled her brunette tresses out of her face, as she swept her hair up into a ponytail with a white scrunchie, and donned a number of layered necklaces. She also wore the tiniest, black cross body bag, and a gold bracelet.

After her hike, she met up with her young son for lunch, ensuring she wore her black face mask at all times. She carried lunch for the pair, as her mini-me walked down the side walk in a grey tank top, white Nike shorts, and no shoes. Alessandra shares Noah and her 11-year-old daughter Anja with her businessman ex Jamie Mazur, 39. Back in March, the mom-of-two stepped out in Santa Monica to walk her dogs with her Italian fashion designer boyfriend Nicolò Oddi. Despite practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus panic, the former Victoria’s Secret model learned just how small the world is when she ran into her ex Jamie!

Pictures show the former couple, who were engaged for 10 years, staring very tensely at each other during their brief encounter. It seems these two won’t be complaining about having to remain six feet apart! In the snaps, the Brazilian beauty rocked a matching tracksuit featuring a pastel tie-dye print. She kept warm in brown Ugg boots and a Sherpa jacket, and completed her look with a purple baseball cap. Her beau looked equally relaxed in dark jeans, an army green sweater, and a brown leather jacket. The duo looked super comfy and relaxed as they took a short break from their self-isolation. Jamie also looked casual in grey sweatpants, a red checked button-up, and a white tee.