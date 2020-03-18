Alessandra Ambrosio Runs Into Ex-Fiance While Walking with New BF: See Pics

Talk about awkward! While walking her dogs with her new beau, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio ran into her ex, Jamie Mazur, and it looked pretty tense!

It appears ‘social distancing’ isn’t working out too well for supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. The 38-year-old took a break from her self-quarantine in Santa Monica on March 17 to walk her dogs with her Italian fashion designer boyfriend Nicolò Oddi. Despite practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus panic, the former Victoria’s Secret model learned just how small the world is when she ran into her ex-fiance, and father of her two kids, Jamie Mazur. Pictures show the former couple, who were engaged for 10 years, staring very tensely at each other during their brief encounter. It seems these two won’t be complaining about having to remain six feet apart!

In the snaps, the Brazilian beauty rocked a matching tracksuit featuring a pastel tie-dye print. She kept warm in brown Ugg boots and a Sherpa jacket, and completed her look with a purple baseball cap. Her beau looked equally relaxed in dark jeans, an army green sweater, and a brown leather jacket. The duo looked super comfy and relaxed as they took a short break from their self-isolation. Jamie also looked casual in grey sweatpants, a red checked button-up, and a white tee.

The mom-of-two shares a daughter, Anja, 11, and son, Noah, 7, with Jamie who first proposed in 2008. The couple were together for a decade before calling it quits in 2018. A source close to the exes told Us Weekly at the time, “They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything.” There were definitely signs the pair were headed toward a breakup, including the fact the formerly engaged couple didn’t appear in any Instagram photos together for over three months, and didn’t attend an events with one another for even longer.

Alessandra admitted to Cosmopolitan in 2016 that after such a long engagement, getting married just wasn’t on her mind. “If I have been engaged to him for eight years, then it’s not my priority. I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off,” she said. The following year she revealed that she was retiring from the famed Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, and mere months after walking in her final show, the couple announced their split.

At her final show, Alessandra told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the advice she’d give first-time models, admitting, “I can’t even remember the feeling [of my first show]. I think the first time you never forget, but at the same time, it’s very overwhelming and there’s a lot happening. [My advice to girls on their first show is] don’t be nervous. So, just concentrating on doing your job the best you can and enjoy it because it goes really fast. Towards the end of the show, the girls are just really happy and feel accomplished and it’s exciting to see that reaction from all the girls.”