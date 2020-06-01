See Message
Hollywood Life

Adele Returns To Instagram To ’Wholeheartedly Stand’ With George Floyd Protesters

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Paris Jackson seen carrying a "Peace, Love< Justice" sign as she attends the Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. 31 May 2020 Pictured: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA675800_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here's George Floyd's alleged killer cop Derek Chauvin's mugshot after being moved to a secure prison. The former officer - accused of murder and manslaughter after placing his knee on Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness and died during a Memorial Day arrest - is now at Oak Park Heights Prison, Minnesota's only Level Five maximum security facility. Video footage showing the white 44-year-old mercilessly kneel on the black man's neck for up to nine minutes and ignore his pleas for mercy has sparked outrage across the nation, leading to violent protests. Chauvin and three other cops were immediately fired from the force. Chauvin awaits trial and increasing calls to arrest and charge his three co-workers have so far gone unanswered. Pictured: Derek Chauvin Ref: SPL5169572 010620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

It’s not every day that Adele shares something on Instagram, but the heartbreaking death of George Floyd moved the ‘Hello’ singer to break her social media silence to support the fight for ‘justice.’

George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world,” wrote Adele, 32, at the start of her June 1 Instagram post. The “Hello” singer shared a picture of the 46-year-old man who died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” after Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. George’s death sparked demonstrations across the world, and Adele threw her support behind the Fed Up-rising. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.”

“So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking, and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked, or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism,” she added. “This is about police violence, and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation, and justice #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #saytheirnames.”

Instagram/Adele

It’s not often that Adele posts to Instagram. Her three previous messages were her birthday post on May 6 (in which she revealed her slimmed-down figure), a Christmas-themed shoot with The Grinch on Dec. 23, 2019, and a message to Drake on his birthday back on Oct. 24, 2019. So, it would take an important thing for Adele to break her social media silence, and at the moment, there’s no more critical issue than the death of George Floyd.

It seems that Adele has taken into consideration that Martin Luther King Jr. quote that’s been passed around in the wake of George Floyd’s death (“There comes a time when silence is betrayal” or “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”)

She now joins the growing number of celebrities voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Millie Bobby Brown posted the words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” to her IG page on June 1. Justin Bieber posted a message, saying, “Dear non black friends… I’m paying attention to your silence.” Colton Haynes also posted a note that read, “White silence equals white consent. Black Lives Matter.”

Nicki Minaj shared a photo detailing the last words of more than a dozen black men and women killed by the police, including Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, and Trayvon Martin. NFL star Russell Wilson shared a length message about how “we need true leadership. We need justice. We need equality.”