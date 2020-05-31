Pauly D Cuts A Handsome Figure In A 3-Piece Suit While DJ’ing At-Home Prom

Pauly D took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of himself showing off a dashing suit and tie and to remind his followers to join him for a virtual prom while in quarantine.

Pauly D, 39, made quite the impression when he showed up to DJ and celebrate a virtual prom in an attractive suit on his May 29 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The show was having a special episode in honor of all the students who aren’t able to have an in-person prom due to quarantine and the Jersey Shore star shared a video clip of himself looking as handsome as ever for the fun gig. In the clip, he can be seen showing off a black blazer over a white button-down shirt and a black and white checkered tie.

“Celebrate Ur Prom With Me RIGHT NOW On @livekellyandryan #classof2020 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽,” Pauly captioned the clip, which also showed off his famous spiked hair.

In addition to his suit and hair, the reality star showed off his quarantine beard, which brought on a lot of attention when he initially revealed the look on Twitter on May 17. Fans quickly commented to his tweet, which showed him rubbing his facial hair while wearing a white tank top and baseball cap in a clip, and they weren’t shy about expressing their love for the new appearance.

With comments like, “You better not ever shave ever again in yo life” and “You look good, I think it’s the beard,” it was clear to see Pauly’s unshaven face was a hit so it’s no surprise that in his latest at-home appearance, he still has it!

When Pauly is not making headlines for his quarantine moves and looks, he’s doing so on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. On the May 7 episode, the hunk had fans on the edge of their seat when he and co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 34, came very close to hooking up while partying in New Orleans, LA. The duo even shared a bed together and cuddled but in the end, Pauly opted not to cross that line and risk their friendship.