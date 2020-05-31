Khloe Kardashian ‘Heartbroken‘ Over George Floyd Death & Wants True To Have A Future Of Love

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death. The reality star opened up in a new post, saying she fears for her daughter’s future.

Khloe Kardashian has penned a powerful statement amid protests and national outcry following the tragic death of George Floyd. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 31 to share her thoughts on the issue. “Like so many of you I am angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd. We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity,” she began.

The reality star, who identifies as white, but shares a two-year old daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson, said she worries for her toddler’s future. “It breaks my heart to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive. No father should fear for his son’s safety every time he steps foot out the door every morning,” she continued, adding, “No mother should live in fear like that, and as I think about my own daughter, my future children, and all of our children, I know that we have to create a better future for them. One filled with love, light, and compassion, not one filled with hatred and ignorance.”

She added, “I vow to continue to teach my daughter every single day, and with every opportunity I get, to have love for others, regardless of the color of their skin, their sexuality or their religious beliefs.” Khloe is just one of the countless celebs who have spoken out after a video surfaced of George, an unarmed black man being pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin. The incident has sparked protests across the country, and responses from celebs, including Khloe’s older sis Kim.

“People are not born racist, they are taught these beliefs, and we must do our part to stop this cycle and put an end to racism in this country,” Khloe said. “I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love, and I remain hopeful that together we can help get justice for George and his family, and for every black American who has been murdered, mistreated, abused and ignored.”

The Good American founder ended her Instagram post with a powerful call to action. “Change MUST happen! Black lives DO matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future.”