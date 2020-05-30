Influencer Ashley Stock Reveals She’s ‘Crushed By Pain’ After Her Daughter Stevie, 3, Dies From Brain Cancer

Ashley Stock took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that her daughter Stevie, 3, ‘took her final breath’ and passed away in her arms one month after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

Instagram influencer and blogger Ashley Stock shared devastating news about her three-year-old daughter Stevie‘s tragic death from brain cancer to her followers in a caption for a post on May 28 and her words reveal her heartbreak and strength. The loving and grieving mother’s post showed a photo of little Stevie’s hand with what appears to be a star-shaped crystal rock in it in the post along with some video clips of the tot, who was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare but aggressive brain tumor with a zero percent survival rate, happily playing with a dog.

“🌟Stevie Lynn Stock 🌟 3 years old. Seed Planter. Miracle Maker. Light Giver. Heart Healer. Blue eyed, dimpled smile, curly haired forever baby girl. Adored little sister, daughter and friend. At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms,” Ashley’s sad caption read. “There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words. I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle…releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if i release it all at once, i don’t see how i could possibly survive.”

Ashley went on to explain how she’s been dealing with her grief since Stevie was diagnosed with the rare but deadly illness a month ago. “Gentleness has been my most effective approach on grief these last months, gentleness for myself and for all the beloved mourners by my side,” she wrote. “We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a “get out of pain free” card, and that’s okay. I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends.”

Before Stevie’s passing, Ashley, who also shares sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7, with her husband Ben, documented her journey of ups and downs on her Instagram page. Some of her posts included sweet mother and daughter moments with her precious little girl and others showed strong family moments that proved their resilience. The doting mom opened up about the hardships with not being able to always be near Stevie due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in hospitals and her experiences with caring doctors that have helped guide her along the way ever since she brought Stevie in “due to rapidly declining motor function.”

On Apr. 26, Ashley and her family celebrated Stevie’s 3rd birthday with a party at her home. “The magnitude of this moment is not lost on me. And every detail of her magnificence is etched in my heart forever. Happy early birthday Stevie girl,” she wrote in the caption for pics and video of the special day.

We’re sending comfort and healing to all those affected by little Stevie’s death.