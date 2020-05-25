Cole Sprouse Shows Off His Guns Days After Skeet Ulrich Suggests He & Lily Reinhart Split

Cole Sprouse was spotted looking fit and healthy in a white tank top and shorts while walking outside after a workout session in Los Angeles, CA on May 24.

Cole Sprouse, 27, was looking more in shape than ever when he stepped out on the streets of Los Angeles, CA on May 24, right after an intense workout. The actor showed off his impressive muscles while wearing a white tank top and black shorts during the outing and had his brown locks swept back. He also showed off facial hair, which he normally doesn’t have, and we have to admit that it looked amazing on him!

Cole’s latest stroll comes after he made headlines when his Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich, 50, seemed to suggest that he and his girlfriend Lili Reinhart, 23, have broken up. The apparent suggestion happened during a recent Instagram Live session with Skeet, who played Cole’s character’s dad on the series, and it came after a fan asked if he thought Cole and Lili are a cute couple. “I think they were a very cute couple,” Skeet answered, clearly referring to them in the past tense. His girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, who was also on the stream, reiterated what Skeet said when she said the same thing. “They WERE a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people,” she said.

Although Cole and Lili haven’t made any formal announcements about a breakup, their relationship status has seemed to be up and down over the past year. The young stars, who started dating in early 2017, broke up in July 2019 but seemed to be back together by Sept. of the same year. They have been pretty quiet about their romance for a while now so it’s not clear whether or not they are still dating but Lili did come to Cole’s defense when online trolls made the hashtag “colesprouseisoverparty” trend. “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s–t behind your f–king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying,” she wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets.