Kirby Jenner Playfully Mocks Khloe Kardashian For Being ‘Tall’ In 1st Look At ‘KUWTK’ Parody Show

In the first look at ‘Kirby Jenner’, an eight-episode satirical spin-off of the Kardashian franchise, the main character playfully mocks Khloe and her famous siblings.

New streaming service Quibi released the first trailer for Kirby Jenner on May 24, a satirical offshoot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and it’s hilarious. The spin-off of E!‘s flagship show stars Kirby, who refers to himself as Kendall Jenner‘s “fraternal twin brother”, and will feature eight-episodes. “My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has already had their own reality shows. So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, ‘I don’t know? I hadn’t really thought about it.’ But then my mom said yes,” Kirby says in a confessional interview, reminiscent of the ones his famous “sisters” take part in for KUWTK.

“My family is filled with people who do pretty important things,” he continues. “My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloé’s tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom [Kris Jenner] does business. My sister Kimberly is practicing to become a lawyer.” Kirby then adds, “And I guess I do some pretty fun things too. I’m an amateur model, I like to rollerblade. I’m 24 years old, and I guess it’s time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business.” The funny series is set to feature scenes from the past 18 seasons of KUWTK, including salad-focused interactions, and confessional outtakes. It will also feature interactions with all members of the KarJenner family including momager Kris, and all of his sisters. Although the series mocks the famous family, it’s clear they’re totally in on the joke, as Kendall and Kris are executive producing the series. “I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall said in a statement. We can’t wait to see how the rest of the KarJenner clan react to the show when it drops on Quibi.

Fans of the Kardashians can continue to get their fix on E! where KUWTK is currently airing. In the latest season 18 teaser, the family matriarch turned to her longtime BFF Faye Resnick for advice about her wild bedroom antics. “I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me,” Kris began. “Because, I’m always in the mood.” Faye teased her pal, “You’re such a bad girl! I’m so happy for you.” Nevertheless, Kris expressed concern that her desires for her 39-year-old boyfriend weren’t “normal.” Being the supportive friend she is, Faye told Kris, “Corey is the luckiest man in the world!”