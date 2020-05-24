Jason Derulo Leaves Fans Drooling After Wearing A Super Tight Spiderman Suit In New TikTok Video

Jason Derulo just lived the dream! The singer transformed into Spiderman in front of our very eyes in this epic new TikTok video.

Jason Derulo, 30, is owning TikTok! The “Whatcha Say” singer showed off his buff torso and toned abs in a the short new clip shared on Saturday, May 23. Jason can be seen cleaning a mirror, aptly set to the tune “Wipe It Down” by BMW Kenny, when he appears to get bit by a large spider. “Wipe, wipe, wipe, wipe it down,” the song goes, as a confused Jason all of a sudden finds himself in Spiderman’s iconic red-and-blue costume.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” the Miami native captioned the video, referencing Spider-Man‘s icon 2002 scene between Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Uncle Ben. “#wipeitdown @maxymaxmax,” he added to his caption, followed by “My spidey senses are tingling.” Jason lived every little boy’s dream as he looked around and tested out his new powers, including the ability to shoot webs and swing high from the ceiling. The star even busted a move to the catchy tune before flying up and away.

The skintight costume amplified Jason’s insanely fit body, and the ladies of TikTok definitely took note. “Forgive me father for i have SEEN,” one of his 23.1 followers hilariously wrote. “Yo my mans packing some heat in that suit!” another gushed. Others couldn’t help but notice certain things below the waist. “Spider man do be packin,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth joked, “Thank God it’s Sunday tomorrow, I need church after the thoughts I just had.”

Hilariously, eagle eyed fans also caught a surprising album in the background: Taylor Swift‘s Reputation! “No one is looking at the Taylor Swift Album?” one fan asked, while another complimented his musical taste. “he’s a man of taste…stream reputation,” they wrote.

The epic Spiderman video comes hot of the heels of Jason’s viral corn-on-the-cob video! In the now viral clip, the Tattoos singer hilariously filmed himself eating corn on the cob attached to a power drill. Just as he was chowing down, the drill (which was on, by the way) appeared to chip his two front teeth — but the entire thing turned out to be a well-played prank.