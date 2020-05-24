The Weeknd Leaves Flirty Comment On Halle Berry’s Sexy Throwback Video & She Reacts

The Weeknd may have been shooting his shot with Halle Berry after he left her quite the message on her latest Instagram video!

Halle Berry, 53, took us all the way back to 1994 when she posted a GIF of her from the movie The Flintstones on Saturday, May 23. The film, which costarred John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins, was one of the many vessels that helped bring her to superstardom in the 90’s. The brief clip she posted featured the mother-of-two in her Miss Stone character where she radiated beauty in a sexy animal print dress. She also wore one heck of a big necklace and sported her then trademark short hairdo to perfection. Many celebs lined her comments section with compliments but one in particular stood out. The Weeknd, 30, left a simple fire emoji which could translate into many things, one being that he more than likely finds her hot! She responded with her own emojis in the form of three black hearts and two praying ones. Hmm…

The Oscar winner is no stranger to sparking romance rumors when she has any kind of engagement with the opposite sex. Something similar happened earlier this year when she popped into one of DJ D-Nice‘s virtual parties in March. “I could stay her all damn night,” she commented at one point, adding a purple heart emoji. He appeared to be flattered by her words to the point where social media users started using the hashtag #berrynice while his set was still going on!

DJ D-Nice later confirmed that there’s nothing going on between them at the moment. “No Zoom dates,” he said in an interview. “I’m not that fortunate yet. Hopefully one day,” he admitted while explaining that things are just amicable between them right now. “You know what, we were just having fun. Halle is my friend, and we were just having fun with it, like, it could be light flirting, but nothing serious. We really are just having fun with it.”

Perhaps it will be the same way for The Weeknd and any other guy that shows possible interest in the legendary beauty. “I’ve been pretty alone, by myself, going on three years now – decidedly so,” Halle said in an Instagram Live chat with Lena Waithe on April 15. “I’ve decided to take time [for myself]… I’m going to spend time with me. And it’s been so great that I might stay like this.”