Angelina Pivarnick Has ‘Distanced Herself’ From ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast After Their Wedding Night Diss

Angelina Pivarnick is still feeling the negative effects of the bridesmaids speech gone wrong from her castmates in Nov. and although they’ve reached out to her she has ‘no interest in rebuilding a relationship.’

Angelina Pivarnick‘s now infamous wedding, which included the shocking slam in a bridesmaids speech from her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 32, Deena Cortese, 33, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 34, may have been six months ago but she’s not over it. The 33-year-old reality star is still very much bothered by the incident and feels her special day was unnecessarily ruined but now that the big moment is about to be shown on the MTV show during its May 28 episode, she’s looking forward to fans finding out exactly how things went down.

“It’s been really hard for Angelina even though all of this time has passed since the wedding but she’s looking forward to viewers seeing what happened and her side,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She felt robbed that night by her female co-stars. Deena, Nicole & Snooki have all tried reaching out to her but she has no interest in rebuilding a relationship with any of them. She’s still dealing with the pain from her wedding night and the embarrassment she felt. It was really hard for her. She still wants to do another wedding when the quarantine is lifted.”

Angelina’s feelings about the night that was supposed to be the most romantic night of her life has caused her to pull away from most of the Jersey Shore cast with the exception of Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr., 39. “Other than Pauly, Angelina has really distanced herself from the cast,” the source continued. “She feels Pauly is the only one who really cares about having a solid friendship with her and he’s been there for her.”