Jaime King Accuses Kyle Newman Of Abuse As He Claims She’s A ‘Drug Addict’ In New Court Docs

Kyle Newman’s emergency order for custody was denied by a judge despite his claims that their sons are at ‘risk of harm’ with his estranged wife, Jaime King.

Jaime King, 41, and Kyle Newman, 44, are embroiled in a legal battle over custody of their two children, James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4, following their split. Kyle filed an emergency court order on Friday, May 22, seeking sole physical custody of their sons, which was denied by a judge. In the documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, Kyle makes a number of accusations about Jaime. Kyle alleges, “Jaime is a chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem,” on page 8 of the documents. “Jaime has spent the past decade high,” Kyle alleges, in addition to two written declarations from former nannies claiming to have “firsthand knowledge” corroborating Kyle’s claims. Former nanny Jessica Crosbie alleges on page 36, “After my experience with this family and much deliberation, it is my firm and unwavering opinion, based on the facts further described herein, that Jaime is an emotionally abusive wife and an absent, neglectful, and unfit mother, primarily due to her extensive substance abuse.”

“In this matter, James Knight and Leo Thames are at an immediate risk of harm if they are removed from their father, who has been their primary parent since birth, and placed in the unsupervised care of their mother,” Kyle claims on page 11 of the documents. Kyle is currently quarantined in Pennsylvania with the his two boys, where he’s legally allowed to stay with the judge’s decision, while Jaime has remained at her Los Angeles home. Jaime’s representative stated that Kyle’s filing was “another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system.” She added, “Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime.” For her part, Jaime also requested an emergency court order for custody and for her kids to return to Los Angeles, which was denied.

The latest developments come after Jaime requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Monday, May 18, which was approved. “I have experienced repeated abuse at the Respondent’s hand since the birth of our eldest child,” Jaime alleges in the documents, also obtained by HollywoodLife. “Throughout these last 5 1/2 years, Respondent has berated me, demeaned me, told me I was a terrible person and mother,” she also claims in the order, including detailed allegations of “stalking.”

Along with the restraining order, the Hart of Dixie star filed for divorce from Kyle on Monday, May 18 after twelve years of marriage. Since quarantine began in March, Jaime has been spotted out-and-about without her wedding ring — including on May 19 in Santa Monica — while Kyle has been sharing numerous photos of their kids on social media. The director and their two sons appear to be enjoying the outdoors as they social distance, including a fishing excursion and birthday celebration.