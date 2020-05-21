Kourtney Kardashian Pops Her Backside While Posing In Cute Disney Shirt & LED Mask — Pic
Kourtney Kardashian promoted a new light shield mask available for pre-order on her health and wellness website, Poosh, by rocking one herself! She paired the blue mask with an oversized ‘101 Dalmatians’ tee.
The blue mask specifically promotes “anti-bacterial benefits” and is targeted for acne treatment, since “this specific wavelength stimulates the production of oxygen radicals that kill P. Acnes bacteria (the acne-causing bacteria), without damaging the skin,” according to the product listing on Poosh.
You asked for more masks and we got ‘em! Limited stock on pre-order up now exclusively on shop.poosh.com 💡I love that this mask has three colored lights, each with different skin benefits. For all the benefits of what LED light therapy does for your skin, story up on @poosh #pooshthelights
“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape,’” Kourtney recalled. “And I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”