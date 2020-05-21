The Poosh founder paired her mask with a cute oversized tee featuring a puppy from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, and added a sexy touch to the chill picture by popping her backside.

The blue mask specifically promotes “anti-bacterial benefits” and is targeted for acne treatment, since “this specific wavelength stimulates the production of oxygen radicals that kill P. Acnes bacteria (the acne-causing bacteria), without damaging the skin,” according to the product listing on Poosh.

While Kourtney is always finding new ways to combat the damaging effects of aging and the environment, she also embraces some of the changes happening to her body. This includes weight gained during quarantine — but that doesn’t mean Kourt thinks she looks pregnant! In a Poosh YouTube video shared on May 20, Kourtney reflected on one of the times a troll made the unwelcome comment underneath her photo.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape,’” Kourtney recalled. “And I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”