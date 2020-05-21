See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Pops Her Backside While Posing In Cute Disney Shirt & LED Mask — Pic

Kourtney Kardashian promoted a new light shield mask available for pre-order on her health and wellness website, Poosh, by rocking one herself! She paired the blue mask with an oversized ‘101 Dalmatians’ tee.

It turns out that the secret behind Kourtney Kardashian’s ageless skin is light therapy! On May 21, the 41-year-old health enthusiast shared an Instagram photo of herself rocking DHM Aesthetics’ LED light shield mask, which is available to preorder for $190 on Poosh. The mask comes in three colors — red, blue and amber — which each provide different benefits! Kourtney rocked the blue light therapy mask, which can be worn while lounging around the house.
The Poosh founder paired her mask with a cute oversized tee featuring a puppy from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, and added a sexy touch to the chill picture by popping her backside. “You asked for more masks and we got ‘em! Limited stock on pre-order up now exclusively on shop.poosh.com 💡I love that this mask has three colored lights, each with different skin benefits. For all the benefits of what LED light therapy does for your skin, story up on @poosh #pooshthelights,” the mother of three captioned the photo.

The blue mask specifically promotes “anti-bacterial benefits” and is targeted for acne treatment, since “this specific wavelength stimulates the production of oxygen radicals that kill P. Acnes bacteria (the acne-causing bacteria), without damaging the skin,” according to the product listing on Poosh.

While Kourtney is always finding new ways to combat the damaging effects of aging and the environment, she also embraces some of the changes happening to her body. This includes weight gained during quarantine — but that doesn’t mean Kourt thinks she looks pregnant! In a Poosh YouTube video shared on May 20, Kourtney reflected on one of the times a troll made the unwelcome comment underneath her photo.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape,’” Kourtney recalled. “And I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”